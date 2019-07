"Given price growth and inflation expectations aren't heightening much, it's necessary to maintain sufficiently low rates for a prolonged period to achieve the BOJ's price target," Funo said in a speech to business leaders in Hiroshima, western Japan.

In April, the BOJ put in place new forward guidance that pledges to keep interest rates at current ultra-low levels at least until around the spring of next year.

