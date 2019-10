BOJ's Funo warns on overseas risks, signals readiness to respond

"We are facing a situation where we need to pay more attention than before to the risk that the momentum towards the price stability target will be undermined," Funo said in a speech to business leaders in Matsue, western Japan.

"With that situation in mind, we will reexamine economic and price trends at the next policy setting meeting," he added.

While the BOJ kept policy steady in September, it signalled the chance of expanding stimulus as early as this month by issuing a stronger warning against overseas risks. [nL3N26A17O]

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)