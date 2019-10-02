Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOJ's Funo warns on overseas risks, signals readiness to respond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 09:46pm EDT
Newly-appointed BOJ board member Funo attends his inauguration news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo

MATSUE, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Yukitoshi Funo on Thursday warned against heightening downside risks from a persistent slowdown in the global economy, signalling the bank's readiness to respond to prevent risks from materialising.

"We are facing a situation where we need to pay more attention than before to the risk that the momentum towards the price stability target will be undermined," Funo said in a speech to business leaders in Matsue, western Japan.

"With that situation in mind, we will reexamine economic and price trends at the next policy setting meeting," he added.

While the BOJ kept policy steady in September, it signalled the chance of expanding stimulus as early as this month by issuing a stronger warning against overseas risks. [nL3N26A17O]

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:39pU.S. committee seeks to interview Boeing engineer on safety of 737 MAX
RE
10:38pU.S. committee seeks to interview Boeing engineer on safety of 737 MAX
RE
10:34pOil steadies in rebound after jitters over economic outlook, U.S. inventories
RE
10:20pNikkei slides 2% on weak U.S. data, Trump tariffs on Europe imports
RE
10:19pOil steadies in rebound after jitters over economic outlook, U.S. inventories
RE
10:09pAustralia August Trade Surplus Slightly Narrower Than Expected
DJ
10:07pAny errors in arrest of Huawei CFO were technical, Canadian government tells court
RE
09:59pJAIF JAPAN ATOMIC INDUSTRIAL FORUM : Kindai University, Hayakawa Rubber Develop Easily-molded Radiation Shielding Material
PU
09:49pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : More parents work full-time (Media Release)
PU
09:46pBOJ's Funo warns on overseas risks, signals readiness to respond
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish subsidies
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3TATA MOTORS LTD : Tesla deliveries miss Wall Street estimates; shares fall 6%
4WEBSTER LIMITED : WEBSTER : Australia's Webster agrees $572 million buyout by Canadian pension fund
5Airbus plant in Alabama spared fallout from U.S. tariffs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group