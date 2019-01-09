BOJ's Kuroda - Japan economy to continue expanding moderately

He also said Japan's financial system remained stable.

"Japan's economy is expanding moderately" as rising household income underpins consumption, Kuroda said in a speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control, the BOJ guides short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent and the 10-year government bond yield around zero percent to achieve its 2 percent inflation target.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)