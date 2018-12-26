Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOJ's Kuroda blames stock rout on heightening global uncertainty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 06:10am CET

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda blamed recent instability in stock markets on growing global economic uncertainties, but said the world's third-largest economy was resilient enough to withstand any external shocks.

Conceding that it was taking longer than expected to achieve his 2 percent inflation target, Kuroda said policy makers needed to be vigilant to heightening external risks such as protectionism and slowing growth in China.

"Japan's economy is likely to continue expanding moderately. But it's necessary to bear in mind that uncertainties have recently increased with respect to developments in overseas economies," Kuroda said on Wednesday.

"The stock market has been somewhat unstable. The fluctuations are partly attributable to changes in perception of various risks surrounding the global economy," he in a speech to an annual meeting of Japan's business lobby Keidanren.

Kuroda, however, said Japanese and global economies are "resilient enough to endure any shock" thanks to solid U.S. economic growth and efforts by companies to boost profitability.

He also said the BOJ must be mindful of the rising costs of prolonged monetary easing, such as the chance years of near-zero rates could hurt financial institutions' profits and discourage them from boosting lending.

"In complex times like now, what's required is to persistently continue with the current powerful easing while weighing the benefits and costs of our policy in a balanced manner," he said.

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control (YCC), the BOJ guides short-term rates at minus 0.1 percent and the 10-year bond yield around zero percent.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher & Shri Navaratnam)

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:30aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Senior Indian official Iran crude essential for sustaining balance in oil trade
PU
07:25aAIR MACAU : Fuel Surcharge Updates
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:09aAsian stocks retreat as U.S. political tumult adds to growth worry
RE
07:07aAsian stocks retreat as U.S. political tumult adds to growth worry
RE
07:06aAsian stocks retreat as U.S. political tumult adds to growth worry
RE
07:03aSuga says Japan wants to promote free and fair trade for global economy
RE
06:16aXAVIER ROLET : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:11aBOJ's Kuroda blames stock rout on heightening global uncertainty
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MEDMIRA INC : MEDMIRA : Management Cease Trade Order Update
2JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Juve to rest Cristiano against Atalanta
3KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED : KEPPEL : secures marine contracts worth around S$300m
4MAZDA MOTOR CORP : MAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for November 2018 (Flash Report)
5STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP. ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.