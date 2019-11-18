Log in
BOJ's Kuroda expects China's economy to sustain 6% growth

11/18/2019 | 11:10pm EST

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday he expects China's economy to sustain growth of around 6% in coming years, thanks in part to the effect of Beijing's stimulus measures.

But he said the world's second-largest economy would likely see growth slow below 6% in the long run, as its working-age population starts to decline.

"The effect of China's policy measures is taking somewhat long to appear. But China's economy will likely sustain growth of around 6% for the time being," he told parliament.

Kuroda also said he did not expect China's excess debt to trigger a crisis that would cause financial disruptions, as banks are making some progress reducing bad loans.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

