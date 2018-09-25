Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOJ's Kuroda highlights need to look at the downside of easy policy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 02:53am EDT
BOJ Governor Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo

OSAKA (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank has entered a phase where it must consider not just the merits but the side-effects of its massive stimulus program in a "balanced manner".

He also said the BOJ's new commitment to keep interest rates very low for an "extended period" did not mean near-zero rates will be maintained permanently, reminding markets that the central bank could raise rates if the inflation rate picks up.

The remarks underscore growing concerns within the BOJ over the rising cost and diminishing returns of its radical stimulus program, which has eroded commercial banks' profits via ultra-low rates and failed to fire up inflation to its elusive 2 percent target.

In the minutes of the BOJ's July meeting, released earlier on Tuesday, a few policymakers warned that the central bank must consider more seriously the potential dangers of ultra-easy policy, such as the negative impact on the country's banking system.

Kuroda said while wages and prices are turning up, reflecting a strengthening economic recovery, achievement of his 2 percent target was taking more time than expected.

"Under such a fairly complex economic and price situation, monetary policy must take into account various developments in a comprehensive manner," Kuroda said in a speech to business leaders in Osaka.

"This means that, in continuing with powerful monetary easing, we now need to consider both its positive effects and side-effects in a balanced manner," he said.

Kuroda also said there was no change to the BOJ's stance of seeking "stable prices" that contributed to the sound development of the economy.

"The BOJ will continue to make its utmost efforts to firmly support corporate activity, taking into account economic, price and financial developments," he said.

The remarks, which made no explicit mention of the price target, were in contrast to those made until earlier this year, in which Kuroda repeatedly said the BOJ would strive to achieve 2 percent inflation.

Mindful of the rising cost of prolonged easing, the BOJ took steps in July to make its policy framework more sustainable, such as by allowing bond yields to move more flexibly around its zero percent target.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Richard Borsuk)

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:15aTrump, Brexit bite into German growth outlook - BDI
RE
09:14aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN : Minister of Foreign Affairs conveys greetings of His Majesty the King, Prime Minister, and Crown Prince to President Donald Trump
PU
09:12aChina says trade war to 'certainly' hurt U.S. exporters, create opportunities to others
RE
09:10aFrench industry morale fell in September to lowest level since March 2017
RE
09:09aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Latest news - Next TRAN meeting - Committee on Transport and Tourism
PU
09:04aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF TAJ : Participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan at the Informal Meeting of Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization
PU
09:04aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF TAJ : Establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Senegal
PU
09:03aOil hits four-year high as OPEC, Russia resist output rise to offset Iran sanctions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
2DIGITAL REALTY TRUST : DIGITAL REALTY : Prices Common Stock Offering
3TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
4TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : plans changes to company structure, layoffs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.