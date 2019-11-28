Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOJ's Kuroda offers endorsement to more fiscal spending

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 01:01am EST
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday endorsed government plans to compile a fiscal spending package for disaster relief and measures to help the economy stave off heightening global risks.

The challenges posed by a string of recent natural disasters and the potential hit to Japan's economy from slowing overseas growth "should be better be addressed by government with fiscal policy and structural policies," Kuroda said in a seminar.

"At the same time ... fiscal space for Japanese government is somewhat limited, so wise spending is required," he said.

With major central banks having used up most of their ammunition to reflate growth, fiscal policy is drawing global attention as a more useful tool to stave off another recession.

In Japan, politicians are piling pressure on the government to compile a big spending package, increasing the chance fiscal policy could play a bigger role in sustaining a fragile economic recovery with the risk of more debt issuance.

Kuroda said a mix of fiscal and monetary stimulus measures was a standard way to support the economy, and something the BOJ was already doing by keeping borrowing costs low under its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

"YCC, which intends to maintain short- and long-term rates quite low, would make fiscal policy even more effective," he said. "But our monetary policy will continue to be guided by our major objective, that is to achieve price stability and keep financial stability."

As Japan is prone to big typhoons and earthquakes, Kuroda highlighted the risk related to climate change as an example of new issues central banks must deal with in maintaining financial stability.

Natural disasters, such as the strong typhoon that struck Japan in October, may erode asset and collateral value, and the associated risk may pose a significant challenge for financial institutions, Kuroda said.

"Climate-related risk differs from other risks in that its relatively long-term impact means that the effects will last longer than other financial risks, and the impact is far less predictable," he said. "It is therefore necessary to thoroughly investigate and analyse the impact of climate-related risk."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher & Kim Coghill)

By Leika Kihara
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.12% 120.509 Delayed Quote.-4.41%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE -0.19% 15.94 Delayed Quote.20.89%
JAPAN SYSTEMS CO.,LTD. 0.00% 382 End-of-day quote.85.44%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 16.67% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 1.52% 6.01 End-of-day quote.111.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:31aYen gains, yuan falls as Hong Kong tensions heighten risk aversion
RE
01:29aAsian shares sink as Hong Kong tensions spoil festive mood
RE
01:28aAsian shares sink as Hong Kong tensions spoil festive mood
RE
01:22aYen gains, yuan falls as Hong Kong tensions heighten risk aversion
RE
01:20aEXCLUSIVE : Facing U.S. sanctions, Venezuela offers suppliers payment in Chinese yuan - sources
RE
01:18aAsian shares sink as Hong Kong tensions spoil festive mood
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:13aHSBC : eyes $20bn move in major deployment of blockchain tech
AQ
01:04aECB's Villeroy urges Germany to use fiscal tools 'quickly' to spur growth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data centre chip - sources
3LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : China's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk
4Oil drops after U.S. inventory build, new output record
5WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Scandal-hit Westpac to refund some buyers of new shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group