Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOJ's Kuroda says Fed rate hikes good for global economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 10:45am CEST

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Saturday steady interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve were "basically good" for the world economy, shrugging off concerns that higher U.S. rates could hurt Asian economies by triggering capital outflows.

Kuroda, however, was more cautious about the risks posed by escalating trade tensions, which he described as of a "rather unusual" scale and a "new development" for the global economy.

He also said an ageing population could pose structural challenges for central banks, as it undercuts their economies' growth potential and require them to use more monetary firepower than before to reflate growth.

The International Monetary Fund's steering committee warned earlier on Saturday that tighter financing conditions were among risks that could affect many emerging and developing countries.

Kuroda, however, said higher U.S. rates were positive for the global economy because the Fed's policy normalisation showed the U.S. economy was in good shape.

"It's good that the United States is normalising monetary policy, because the economy is growing and inflation is already near (the Fed's) target," Kuroda said at a seminar hosted by IMF during the annual meetings of the fund and the World Bank in the Indonesian resort island of Bali..

"Gradual normalisation with a clear statement of (the Fed's) intention and future policy ... That's basically good for the world economy."

Kuroda said the BOJ was facing a different challenge than that of the Fed as it was taking longer to achieve its 2 percent inflation target, reiterating his resolve to maintain a massive stimulus programme in Japan for the time being.

An ageing population may also pose "serious challenges" for many countries as it could require central banks to cut rates more than before to boost their low-growth economies, he said.

"Ageing society is seen not only in Japan but in many European and emerging countries. It's becoming a common challenge," Kuroda said.

"An ageing population tends to reduce medium-term growth potential ... This would make monetary policy more challenging in the future."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by Eruc Meijer & Shri Navaratnam)

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:42pChina echoes IMF pledges to avoid using currency as trade war tool
RE
12:35pBOJ's Kuroda says Fed rate hikes good for global economy
RE
12:33pChina echoes IMF pledges to avoid using currency as trade war tool
RE
12:18pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : The Republic of Korea Renews IMF Capacity Development Partnership with US$20 Million Contribution
PU
12:18pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Transcript on the October 2018 International Monetary and Finance Committee Press Briefing
PU
12:18pEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : The government of the Republic of Indonesia and the EIB strengthen cooperation on green infrastructure
PU
11:53aEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : Multilateral banks reaffirm pledge to support resilient, sustainable infrastructure
PU
11:43aHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : New £50 note will ensure cash is fit for the future
PU
11:28aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Multilateral banks reaffirm pledge to support technology-driven sustainable infrastructure
PU
11:28aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : welcomes multilateral focus in new report on global financial governance
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Mnuchin Says a Trump-Xi Trade Summit Is No Done Deal
2FACEBOOK : Facebook now says data breach affected 29 million users, details impact
3Alibaba's Jack Ma to open institute for tech entrepreneurs in Indonesia
4Mnuchin Says a Trump-Xi Trade Summit Is No Done Deal -- Update
5STATE-OWNED AIRCRAFT MAKER MARGINALISED: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited employees

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.