Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOJ's Kuroda says life may not return to pre-pandemic ways

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 11:58pm EDT
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday it may be hard for life to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic ways even after the virus is contained, as the hit from the health crisis on global travel and service activity may persist.

"The pandemic may lead to changes in a country's industrial structure and people's behavior ... It may be hard for things to return to ways before the pandemic hit," Kuroda told parliament.

He also said projections by the BOJ's board show that Japan likely won't slide into deflation, as defined as a sustained period of price falls, nor see a marked pick-up in inflation in coming years.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/25BOJ's Kuroda says life may not return to pre-pandemic ways
RE
05/25Samsung Group heir questioned by prosecutors over contentious 2015 deal
RE
05/25Correction to China Central Bank Article
DJ
05/25China Central Bank Gov Vows More Targeted Measures to Counter Coronavirus
DJ
05/25BOJ's Kuroda says ready to do more for economy after emergency lifts
RE
05/25China to strengthen policy, lower lending rates, PBOC governor says
RE
05/25India first-quarter GDP growth likely to be weakest since 2012 - Reuters poll
RE
05/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/25BOJ's Kuroda says ready to ease more including via new steps
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INNOVENT BIOLOGICS, INC. : INNOVENT BIOLOGICS : Announces First Patient Dosed in A Phase 1 Clinical Trial of A..
2RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. : RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA : ReconAfrica Operations Update During COVID-..
3NOVAVAX, INC. : NOVAVAX : US company trials coronavirus vaccine in Australia
4BANK OF JAPAN : BANK OF JAPAN : International Investment Position of Japan (Calendar Year Data) (End of 2019; ..
5NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED : NEW CENTURY RESOURCES : Goro Mine Acquisition Investor Conference Call Details
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group