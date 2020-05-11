Log in
BOJ's Kuroda says near-term focus will be to ease funding strains

05/11/2020 | 09:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda takes questions from reporters at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the near-term focus of monetary policy would be on easing corporate funding strains and stabilising financial markets.

In a semi-annual testimony to parliament, Kuroda said he saw no huge risk of Japan suffering from a sharp credit contraction, noting that domestic financial institutions have sufficient capital buffers.

But he said the coronavirus pandemic had heightened the need for the BOJ to look carefully at the impact the economic hit from the crisis could have on Japan's banking system and asset markets.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

