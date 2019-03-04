Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOJ's Kuroda says to debate exit from easing at right time, wary of side effects

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 02:02am EST
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda delivers a keynote speech at a G20 symposium on demographic change in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank would debate and communicate at an appropriate timing an exit plan from its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Speaking at the upper house budget committee, Kuroda also underscored the need to watch out for the side effects of prolonged monetary stimulus such as the risks of causing instability in the financial system.

Kuroda said the BOJ did not have a specific exit strategy now because it would take "significant time" in achieving its 2 percent inflation target.

But he said an exit from ultra-easy policy would involve a hike in interest rates on excess reserves financial institutions park with the BOJ, and measures to shrink the central bank's balance sheet.

"To ensure markets remain stable, it's important to come up with a strategy and guidance at an appropriate timing on how to proceed with an exit," Kuroda said.

"When the appropriate time comes, we will debate at our policy meetings an exit strategy and guidance, and communicate them appropriately."

Kuroda also reiterated that the BOJ will "patiently" maintain its massive stimulus programme to ensure inflation accelerates towards its 2 percent target.

"The economy is sustaining momentum for achieving the BOJ's price target," he said.

Kuroda has justified nearly six years of monetary stimulus, saying it has helped Japan escape deflation, boost company profits and create almost full employment.

When pressed by an opposition lawmaker for comment on the side effects from monetary stimulus, Kuroda said powerful monetary easing could distort the government bond market and disrupt financial intermediation.

"There's a concern low-rate environment and competition will prolong downward pressure on financial institutions' profits. As a result I'm aware of risks that financial intermediation could stagnate and financial system could become unstable," he said.

"I don't think such risks are large at the moment given that financial institutions are equipped with ample capital base. But I need to pay enough attention to future developments."

Speaking at the same parliament session, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that he had confidence in Kuroda's ability to guide monetary policy.

"Without bold monetary easing, Japan would still have been in deflation even now," Abe said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim & Shri Navaratnam)

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:29aSlowdown to showdown - Five questions for the ECB
RE
02:27aUK watchdog may ban some practices in car finance market
RE
02:24aSouth African rand firms as U.S.-China trade optimism boosts risk appetite
RE
02:23aIndia says French-made Rafale jets to be inducted in September 2019
RE
02:22aOil prices rise on trade deal hopes, OPEC supply cuts
RE
02:15aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : The alteration of the calendar for auctions in April 2019
PU
02:02aBOJ's Kuroda says to debate exit from easing at right time, wary of side effects
RE
01:32aStocks rally as U.S., China inch closer to trade deal
RE
01:13aTesla's store-shuttering strategy may pull the rug out of solar
RE
12:57aIndonesia, Australia sign partnership in bid to boost trade, services
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rally as U.S., China inch closer to trade deal
2MARUBENI CORP : AUSTRALIA PLANNING TO IMPORT LNG: What's next? Coals to Newcastle?
3NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain On Reports That U.S.-China Trade Agreement Is Imminent
4Tesla to unveil Model Y on March 14, says Musk
5Oil prices rise on trade deal hopes, OPEC supply cuts
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.