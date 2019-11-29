Log in
BOJ's Kuroda: there's ample room for further easing at present

11/29/2019 | 12:20am EST

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday that the central bank would not hesitate to ease policy further if the momentum towards its price stability target is lost as there's "ample room" for more easing.

Speaking at parliament's lower house financial committee, Kuroda also said the BOJ would weigh costs and benefits if the central bank were to deploy additional easing steps.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
