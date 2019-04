Prices remain weak despite a tight labour market, but the momentum towards 2 percent inflation is intact, Kuroda told lawmakers in parliament.

While continuing its massive monetary stimulus, the BOJ will examine whether the decline in profits at regional banks may undermine financial intermediation, Kuroda added, urging regional banks to step up efforts to reduce costs and extend tie-ups.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)