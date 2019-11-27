BOJ's Kuroda warns of climate-related risk for financial stability

Natural disasters, such as the strong typhoon that struck Japan in October, may erode asset and collateral value, and the associated risk may pose a significant challenge for financial institutions, Kuroda said.

"Climate-related risk differs from other risks in that its relatively long-term impact means that the effects will last longer than other financial risks, and the impact is far less predictable," he said in a seminar.

"It is therefore necessary to thoroughly investigate and analyse the impact of climate-related risk," Kuroda said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)