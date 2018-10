"We need to vigilant to recent protectionist moves and financial market developments. Still, the economy is likely to continue expanding moderately," Kuroda said in a speech at an annual meeting of credit associations.

Kuroda also said that while he saw no excesses building up in Japan's financial system, regional financial institutions were seeing profits fall due to a dwindling population and prolonged low interest rates.

