Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOJ's Kuroda warns of uncertainties on global recovery prospects

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/08/2019 | 01:41am EDT
BOJ Governor Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo

FUKUOKA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Saturday maintained his view the global economy will recover in the latter half of this year, but warned that uncertainties remain as fallout from the Sino-U.S. trade war deepens.

Kuroda said the global economy is "stabilizing somewhat" from its weakness late last year, as central banks maintain supportive policies and China takes stimulus measures to prop up growth.

"There's no change to the view the global economy will pick up in the latter half of this year," Kuroda told reporters ahead of the Group of 20 finance leaders' meeting to be held in the southern Japanese city of Fukuoka. "But uncertainties remain, particularly those regarding trade," he added.

Kuroda's view on global risks is important because the BOJ's forecast on the Japanese economy is based on the assumption global growth will rebound in the latter half of this year.

Global investors' hopes for a pick-up in the second half of the year have been thrown into doubt by last month's sudden escalation in the U.S.-China trade war and a slew of weak data from major economies that threaten to further weigh on business and consumer confidence.

Widening fallout from the U.S.-China trade war will test the resolve of G20 finance leaders to show a united front at their two-day gathering ending on Sunday, as investors worry if they can avert a global recession with dwindling policy ammunition.

The BOJ is among major central banks that could come under pressure to ramp up its already massive stimulus program, as the trade dispute raises fears of a global recession.

Kuroda praised U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to put off imposing tariffs against Mexico after the two countries reached a deal to contain the migration of immigrants crossing the southern U.S. border.

"It's a very good outcome not just for the United States and Mexico, but for the global economy," Kuroda said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher & Kim Coghill)

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:41aBOJ's Kuroda warns of uncertainties on global recovery prospects
RE
01:33aMnuchin says main progress on U.S.-China trade to be at Trump-Xi summit
RE
12:46aG20 financial leaders to stay vague on global trade in communique
RE
12:42aU.S.-Mexico migration deal boosts USMCA approval drive - Mexico official
RE
12:42aTrump calls off tariffs after Mexico vows to tighten borders
RE
12:42aU.S. says to expand programme sending asylum seekers to Mexico
RE
12:27aTrump calls off tariffs after Mexico vows to tighten borders
RE
12:27aU.S., Mexico Reach Deal to Avoid Tariffs -- 4th Update
DJ
06/08U.S., Mexico Reach Deal to Avoid Tariffs -- 3rd Update
DJ
06/07IMF's Lagarde highlights potential disruptive nature of fintech
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER, INC. : BOMBARDIER : Ibom Air makes maiden flight to Lagos
2ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. : FedEx to end Amazon contract for FedEx Express plane service
3ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Anadarko pressed Occidental for cash, expecting investor opposition -filing
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : completes internal probe into its procurement practices
5CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED : CITY DEVELOPMENTS : Singapore's CDL makes fresh bid to buy rest of Millennium & Co..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About