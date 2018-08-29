BOJ's Suzuki: need to watch policy impact on bond market

The BOJ risks falling behind the curve if the side effects of its monetary easing become apparent, Suzuki said in a speech to business leaders in Okinawa, southern Japan.

Japanese households' lingering worries about the country's rapidly ageing and shrinking population are one reason why inflation is so tame, said Suzuki, a former commercial banker who joined the board in July last year.

The BOJ adjusted policy last month to allow long-term yields to rise more due to concerns its policy was hurting the financial sector.

