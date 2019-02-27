Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOJ's Suzuki warns of more trouble for banks from weaker economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 10:02pm EST
Bank of Japan new policy board member Hitoshi Suzuki attends a news conference in Tokyo

MITO, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Hitoshi Suzuki on Thursday warned that profits in the country's financial institutions could be significantly hurt by rising credit costs if the economy slides into recession.

With their margins squeezed by years of ultra-low interest rates and a dwindling population, Japan's regional lenders have increased loans to borrowers with low credit standings that could sour if economic conditions deteriorate, Suzuki said.

"If the default rate of borrowers rises, banks would have to set aside more allowances for bad debt. We need to be mindful that financial institutions' profits could then worsen rapidly," said Suzuki, a former commercial banker.

"Japan's banking system remains stable. But we must continue to scrutinise how financial institutions, including regional ones, are doing business and what risks they are taking," he said in a speech to business leaders in Mito, eastern Japan.

Suzuki said the BOJ must maintain its massive stimulus programme for the time being and focus on making the framework sustainable, as it was taking longer than expected to achieve the central bank's 2 percent inflation target.

"There's a risk inflation won't accelerate much for a prolonged period, as companies remain cautious of raising wages and households are sensitive to price rises," he said.

"It's important that our policy framework is sustainable," Suzuki said, echoing the view of Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

Suzuki is considered as among those in the BOJ's nine-member board who are more mindful of the rising costs of prolonged easing, such as the damage to financial institutions' profits.

In a speech a year ago, he said the BOJ could raise interest rates or slow the purchase of risky assets if the costs of prolonged easing began to outweigh the benefits.

Suzuki did not make direct mention on the BOJ's future policy direction in Thursday's speech. But he said the central bank would act to stem any spike in bond yields via market operations, as it did not intend to push up interest-rate levels now.

"We're still only half-way toward achieving our price target. It's important to patiently maintain our current powerful monetary easing."

The BOJ faces a dilemma. Years of heavy money printing have dried up market liquidity and hurt commercial banks' profits, stoking concern over the rising risks of prolonged easing.

And yet, subdued inflation has left the BOJ well behind its U.S. and European counterparts in dialling back its crisis-mode policies, leaving it with little ammunition to battle an abrupt yen spike that could derail an export-driven economic recovery.

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control (YCC), the BOJ aims to guide short-term rates at minus 0.1 percent and 10-year government bond yields around zero percent. As part of this effort, it buys government bonds and risky assets such as exchange-traded funds (ETF).

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim & Shri Navaratnam)

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:51pChina February factory activity shrinks to three-year low, export orders worst in a decade
RE
10:47pVideo praising China's Huawei goes viral as company distances itself
RE
10:33pAsian stocks shaky as Sino-U.S. trade optimism retreats
RE
10:02pOil slides as U.S. crude production hits record, Asia factory output weakens
RE
10:02pBOJ's Suzuki warns of more trouble for banks from weaker economy
RE
10:01pOil slides as U.S. crude production hits record, Asia factory output weakens
RE
09:50pNATIONAL PORK BOARD : Preparing for Foreign Animal Disease
PU
09:50pNATIONAL PORK BOARD : Pork Checkoff CEO Previews National Pork Industry Forum
PU
09:43pDisney agrees to sell Fox Sports in Brazil to win antitrust nod
RE
09:37pPG&E delayed key power line safety overhaul, filings show; shares slip
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
2BHP GROUP LTD : BHP : 'transformation agenda' sees raft of executive changes
3PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras posts first annual profi..
4BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Top Bristol-Myers shareholder comes out against $74 bill..
5Big Bristol-Myers Shareholder Opposes Celgene Deal

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.