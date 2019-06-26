Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOJ's deputy chief warns of growing risk to economic forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 10:56pm EDT
Deputy Governor at the Bank of Japan, Masazumi Wakatabe speaks at a European Financial Forum event in Dublin

AOMORI, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said on Thursday the central bank must be vigilant to heightening risks to its economic growth forecast, underlining the stiff pressure exerted by global trade frictions.

Wakatabe also said the BOJ must maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy for as long as needed to sustainably achieve its 2% inflation target.

"If the (U.S.-China) trade friction becomes prolonged and persistent, downward pressure on the global economy may heighten not only through the direct effects of the tariff hikes but by hurting capital expenditure and souring market sentiment," he said in a speech to business leaders in Aomori, northern Japan.

A prolonged slowdown in global growth could hurt currently resilient domestic demand, putting more pressure on Japan's economy ahead of a scheduled sales tax hike in October, Wakatabe said.

Despite deterioration in global growth and trade, the BOJ has maintained its assessment of the economy that it will "continue to expand moderately" - a view Wakatabe suggested may need to be reviewed.

"The BOJ will guide policy to ensure Japan never falls into deflation again," said the deputy governor, a vocal advocate of aggressive monetary easing.

Japan's economy expanded by an annualised 2.1% in the first quarter but many analysts predict growth to slow in coming quarters as the U.S.-China tariff row hurts trade, business sentiment and corporate profits.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by David Dolan & Shri Navaratnam)

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:10pOil prices fall, shrugging off U.S. inventory drop, amid G20 uncertainty
RE
11:09pAsian shares creep higher on hopes of Sino-U.S. trade truce
RE
11:08pOil prices fall, shrugging off U.S. inventory drop, amid G20 uncertainty
RE
10:56pBOJ's deputy chief warns of growing risk to economic forecast
RE
10:43pChina's industrial profits up 1.1% in May as sales quicken
RE
10:34pSoftBank, Toyota's self-driving car venture to add five more automakers - sources
RE
09:40pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Household wealth up slightly in March quarter (Media Release)
PU
09:36pU.S. regulator cites new flaw on grounded Boeing 737 MAX
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
2Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
3Japan watchdog to recommend $24 million fine for Nissan over Ghosn pay
4BP PLC : BP : gets back into animal feed with $30 million Calysta investment
5FACEBOOK : Facebook CEO says delay in flagging fake Pelosi video was 'execution mistake'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About