BOJ's deputy chief warns of growing risk to economic forecast

Wakatabe also said the BOJ must maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy for as long as needed to sustainably achieve its 2% inflation target.

"If the (U.S.-China) trade friction becomes prolonged and persistent, downward pressure on the global economy may heighten not only through the direct effects of the tariff hikes but by hurting capital expenditure and souring market sentiment," he said in a speech to business leaders in Aomori, northern Japan.

A prolonged slowdown in global growth could hurt currently resilient domestic demand, putting more pressure on Japan's economy ahead of a scheduled sales tax hike in October, Wakatabe said.

Despite deterioration in global growth and trade, the BOJ has maintained its assessment of the economy that it will "continue to expand moderately" - a view Wakatabe suggested may need to be reviewed.

"The BOJ will guide policy to ensure Japan never falls into deflation again," said the deputy governor, a vocal advocate of aggressive monetary easing.

Japan's economy expanded by an annualised 2.1% in the first quarter but many analysts predict growth to slow in coming quarters as the U.S.-China tariff row hurts trade, business sentiment and corporate profits.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by David Dolan & Shri Navaratnam)

