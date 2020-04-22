Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOJ says to shorten policy meeting to one day on April 27

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 08:26pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man runs past the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo

The Bank of Japan said on Thursday it will shorten its upcoming monetary policy meeting, originally planned for next Monday and Tuesday, to a single day on April 27 as a precautionary measure amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. (0000GMT) and conclude around noon, the central bank said in a statement.

At the meeting, the BOJ is expected to take further steps to ease funding strains for companies hit by the pandemic by boosting purchases of corporate bonds and commercial paper (CP) and other measures, sources have told Reuters.

The change in date follows one in March, when the BOJ replaced a scheduled rate review on March 18-19 with an emergency policy meeting on March 16. At that meeting, the BOJ eased policy by ramping up risky asset buying and creating a new loan programme to ease corporate funding strains.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri Navaratnam)

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:26pBOJ says to shorten policy meeting to one day on April 27
RE
08:18p66 Industry Organizations Appeal to Governments to Address the Economic Crisis Caused by COVID-19
PU
08:18pBHP : 3D Printing helps us support Saskatchewan healthcare workers
PU
08:14pDelta to raise $3 billion in debt to combat virus fallout
RE
08:12pGermany agrees to more aid to shield workers, companies from coronavirus hit
RE
08:09pChina on slow road to recovery, but recession risk is high - Reuters poll
RE
08:08pBANK OF JAPAN : Schedule of the Monetary Policy Meeting 
PU
08:04pTokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.91 pct
RE
07:59pAsia stocks set to rise after Wall Street gains on oil rebound
RE
07:51pHong Kong's central bank sells HK$1.82 billion after HKD rises to trading limit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. auto sales show signs of life after gloomy coronavirus March - J.D. Power
21-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. : 1 800 FLOWERS COM : Sycamore Partners backs out of coronavirus-stricken deal for Vic..
3CSX CORPORATION : CSX : pulls financial forecasts as profit and U.S. railroad volumes fall
4Boeing is sued for $336 million over canceled 737 MAX order
5Genomma Lab Internacional Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group