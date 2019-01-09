Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOJ survey shows confidence wanes, inflation expectations perk up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 12:31am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man runs past the Bank of Japan (BOJ) building in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese households' sentiment worsened in the three months to December and the percentage anticipating higher inflation increased, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

Signs of a pickup in inflation expectations may offer some hope to the Bank of Japan that consumer prices will inch towards its 2 percent inflation target, but the decline in sentiment highlights the looming risks to the economic outlook.

The BOJ's quarterly survey on people's livelihood showed households' confidence about the economy stood at minus 14.3 in December, deteriorating from minus 13.3 in September.

The index subtracts the percentage of households who feel economic conditions have worsened from those who believe they have improved. A negative reading means more households feel economic conditions have deteriorated.

The survey showed the ratio of households who expect prices to rise a year from now stood at 77.5 percent in December, up from 76.0 percent in September.

Of the total number of households, 80.8 percent expect inflation to pick up five years from now, up slightly from 80.6 percent in September, the survey showed.

Japan's annual core consumer inflation slowed in November to 0.9 percent, which is distant from the BOJ's 2 percent inflation target and reinforces expectations that monetary policy will remain easy for an extended period.

The survey comes amid growing concern about Japan's economic outlook.

Japanese stocks tumbled at the end of last year, as part of a global selloff amid growing signs that the tit-for-tat trade tariffs between the United States and China are weighing on growth.

Japanese stocks have since recovered some of their losses, but there are concerns that the trade war and a rising yen could weigh on business activity and discourage companies from raising wages, which would be a blow to economic growth.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:49aTOKYO COURT REJECTS REQUEST TO END GHOSN'S DETENTION : Jiji
RE
01:28aThai investment applications top $28 billion in 2018, exceed target
RE
01:20aThailand welcomes EU decision to lift warning on illegal fishing
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:34aU.S. trade delegation wrapping up meetings in China, hopes of a deal build
RE
12:34aU.S. trade delegation wrapping up meetings in China, hopes of a deal build
RE
12:31aBOJ survey shows confidence wanes, inflation expectations perk up
RE
12:29aChina plans slightly larger 2019 fiscal deficit target of 2.8 percent - Bloomberg
RE
12:28aOil prices climb amid U.S.-China trade talk optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S.-China trade talks extended amid some signs of progress
2U.S. trade delegation wrapping up meetings in China, hopes of a deal build
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China to introduce policies to strengthen domestic consumption - state media
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : APPLE CUTS FIRST-QUARTER PRODUCTION PLAN FOR NEW IPHONES BY 10 PERCENT:..
5Ghosn's lawyer - Nissan agreed on transfer of currency contracts
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.