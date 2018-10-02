Log in
BOJ tankan - Japan firms expect CPI to rise 0.8 percent a year from now

10/02/2018 | 01:56am CEST
FILE PHOTO - People walk on a street in a busy shopping district in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese companies expect consumer prices to rise an average 0.8 percent a year from now, lower than their projection three months ago, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday.

Three months ago, companies expected prices to rise 0.9 percent over the next year.

Firms polled by the BOJ, as part of its detailed "tankan" survey for September, also said they expect consumer prices to rise an annual 1.1 percent three years from now and an annual 1.1 percent five years from now.

The BOJ started the survey on corporate price expectations from the tankan in March 2014 to gather more information on inflation expectations, key to its current stimulus programme.

(For queries, contact Stanley White at: stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984) (Reuters Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net)

