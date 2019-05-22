Log in
BOJ to heed market impact when adjusting interest rates - deputy governor

05/22/2019 | 10:10pm EDT
Masayoshi Amamiya, a nominee for Bank of Japan deputy governor, attends a confirmation hearing in the lower house of parliament in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan would adjust interest rates by paying heed to its impact on domestic and overseas financial markets when it comes to exiting from monetary stimulus, Deputy BOJ Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Thursday.

Amamiya told a parliament session that the central bank will continue its current powerful monetary easing patiently as it will take time to accelerate inflation to its 2% target.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

