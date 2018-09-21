BOKU : Exercise of RSUs, PDMR Dealings and TVR

21 September 2018

Boku, Inc.

('Boku' or the 'Company' and, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group')

Exercise of Restricted Stock Units, PDMR Dealings and Total Voting Rights

The Company announces that on 20 September 2018, restricted stock units ('RSUs') over

7,580,337

common shares of $0.0001 each in the Company ('Common Shares') (' RSU Shares') were exercised by certain employees, including the PDMRs listed below, and ex-employees. The Company also announces that the PDMRs listed below have today, subject to completion of the secondary placing in Common Shares announced on 20 September 2018, sold 3,098,946 Common Shares.

Name Role RSUs exercised Shares sold Resultant shareholding % of issued share capital Jon Prideaux CEO 1,887,499 943,750 2,288,875 1.03% Stuart Neal CFO 375,000 187,500 257,500 0.12% Adam Lee PDMR 680,208 476,611 203,597 0.09% Mike Cahill PDMR 766,666 537,190 229,476 0.10% Mark Britto Non-Executive Chairman 1,577,777 953,895 8,390,393 3.78%

Application has been made for the admission to AIM of 7,580,337 RSU Shares. The RSU Shares which rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued common shares, are expected to be admitted to trading on or around 27 September 2018 ('Admission').

Following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will be 222,245,570 Common Shares. The Company holds no shares in treasury. Therefore, when calculating voting rights, shareholders should use the figure of 222,245,570 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name (i) Jon Prideaux (ii) Stuart Neal (iii) Adam Lee (iv) Mike Cahill (v) Mark Britto 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status (i) Chief Executive Officer and executive director (ii) Chief Financial Officer and executive director (iii) Chief Revenue Officer (iv) Chief Operating Officer (v) Non-Executive Chairman b. Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Boku, Inc. b. LEI 549300Y4P2ZPFKCZ0C60 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common Shares of $0.0001 each USU7744C1063 b. Nature of the transaction (i) Exercise of restricted stock units (ii) Exercise of restricted stock units (iii) Exercise of restricted stock units (iv) Exercise of restricted stock units (v) Exercise of restricted stock units c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (i) Nil 1,887,499 (ii) Nil 375,000 (iii) Nil 680,208 (iv) Nil 766,666 (v) Nil 1,577,777 d. Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price N/A - single transactions as above in (c) e. Date of the transaction 20 September 2018 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON); AIM

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name (i) Jon Prideaux (ii) Stuart Neal (iii) Adam Lee (iv) Mike Cahill (v) Mark Britto 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status (i) Chief Executive Officer and executive director (ii) Chief Financial Officer and executive director (iii) Chief Revenue Officer (iv) Chief Operating Officer (v) Non-Executive Chairman b. Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Boku, Inc. b. LEI 549300Y4P2ZPFKCZ0C60 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common Shares of $0.0001 each USU7744C1063 b. Nature of the transaction (i) Sale of Common Shares (ii) Sale of Common Shares (iii) Sale of Common Shares (iv) Sale of Common Shares (v) Sale of Common Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (i) 160p 943,750 (ii) 160p 187,500 (iii) 160p 476,611 (iv) 160p 537,190 (v) 160p 953,895 d. Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price N/A - single transactions as above in (c) e. Date of the transaction 21 September 2018 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON); AIM

Notes to Editors

Incorporated in 2008, Boku is the leading independent direct carrier billing company in the world. Boku's technology enables mobile phone users, of which there are more than five billion worldwide, to buy goods and services and charge them to their mobile phone bill or pre-pay balance.

Boku's platform connects its customers, including Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Spotify and Sony, with billing, identity and sales systems of mobile network operators. The Group's technology makes a consumer's mobile phone number a convenient and secure payment method, providing an alternative to credit and debit cards. By using Boku, merchants take people with mobile phones and make them paying users.