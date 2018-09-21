Log in
BOKU : Exercise of RSUs, PDMR Dealings and TVR

09/21/2018 | 05:14pm CEST

21 September 2018

Boku, Inc.

('Boku' or the 'Company' and, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group')

Exercise of Restricted Stock Units, PDMR Dealings and Total Voting Rights

The Company announces that on 20 September 2018, restricted stock units ('RSUs') over 7,580,337 common shares of $0.0001 each in the Company ('Common Shares') ('RSU Shares') were exercised by certain employees, including the PDMRs listed below, and ex-employees. The Company also announces that the PDMRs listed below have today, subject to completion of the secondary placing in Common Shares announced on 20 September 2018, sold 3,098,946 Common Shares.

Name

Role

RSUs exercised

Shares sold

Resultant shareholding

% of issued share capital

Jon Prideaux

CEO

1,887,499

943,750

2,288,875

1.03%

Stuart Neal

CFO

375,000

187,500

257,500

0.12%

Adam Lee

PDMR

680,208

476,611

203,597

0.09%

Mike Cahill

PDMR

766,666

537,190

229,476

0.10%

Mark Britto

Non-Executive Chairman

1,577,777

953,895

8,390,393

3.78%

Application has been made for the admission to AIM of 7,580,337 RSU Shares. The RSU Shares which rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued common shares, are expected to be admitted to trading on or around 27 September 2018 ('Admission').

Following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will be 222,245,570 Common Shares. The Company holds no shares in treasury. Therefore, when calculating voting rights, shareholders should use the figure of 222,245,570 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

(i) Jon Prideaux

(ii) Stuart Neal

(iii) Adam Lee

(iv) Mike Cahill

(v) Mark Britto

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

(i) Chief Executive Officer and executive director

(ii) Chief Financial Officer and executive director

(iii) Chief Revenue Officer

(iv) Chief Operating Officer

(v) Non-Executive Chairman

b.

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Boku, Inc.

b.

LEI

549300Y4P2ZPFKCZ0C60

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Shares of $0.0001 each

USU7744C1063

b.

Nature of the transaction

(i) Exercise of restricted stock units

(ii) Exercise of restricted stock units

(iii) Exercise of restricted stock units

(iv) Exercise of restricted stock units

(v) Exercise of restricted stock units

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(i) Nil

1,887,499

(ii) Nil

375,000

(iii) Nil

680,208

(iv) Nil

766,666

(v) Nil

1,577,777

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A - single transactions as above in (c)

e.

Date of the transaction

20 September 2018

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON); AIM

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

(i) Jon Prideaux

(ii) Stuart Neal

(iii) Adam Lee

(iv) Mike Cahill

(v) Mark Britto

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

(i) Chief Executive Officer and executive director

(ii) Chief Financial Officer and executive director

(iii) Chief Revenue Officer

(iv) Chief Operating Officer

(v) Non-Executive Chairman

b.

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Boku, Inc.

b.

LEI

549300Y4P2ZPFKCZ0C60

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Shares of $0.0001 each

USU7744C1063

b.

Nature of the transaction

(i) Sale of Common Shares

(ii) Sale of Common Shares

(iii) Sale of Common Shares

(iv) Sale of Common Shares

(v) Sale of Common Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(i) 160p

943,750

(ii) 160p

187,500

(iii) 160p

476,611

(iv) 160p

537,190

(v) 160p

953,895

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A - single transactions as above in (c)

e.

Date of the transaction

21 September 2018

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON); AIM

Enquiries:

Boku, Inc.

Jon Prideaux, Chief Executive Officer

Stuart Neal, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0)20 3934 6630

Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Edward Knight / Nick Prowting

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR & IR)

Tim Metcalfe / Heather Armstrong / Florence Chandler

+44 (0)20 3934 6630

Notes to Editors

Incorporated in 2008, Boku is the leading independent direct carrier billing company in the world. Boku's technology enables mobile phone users, of which there are more than five billion worldwide, to buy goods and services and charge them to their mobile phone bill or pre-pay balance.

Boku's platform connects its customers, including Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Spotify and Sony, with billing, identity and sales systems of mobile network operators. The Group's technology makes a consumer's mobile phone number a convenient and secure payment method, providing an alternative to credit and debit cards. By using Boku, merchants take people with mobile phones and make them paying users.

Disclaimer

BOKU Inc. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 15:13:08 UTC
