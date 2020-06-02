Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BOKU : Global Identity Expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 02:06am EDT

2 June 2020

RNS Reach

Boku, Inc.

('Boku' or the 'Company')

Global Identity Expansion

Boku extends Identity connections to form world's largest network for phone verification signals

Boku Inc (AIM: BOKU), the world's leading independent carrier commerce company, is pleased to provide an update to its global coverage for mobile identity services as Boku now offers mobile identity verification capabilities in more than 50 countries.

Through direct connections to mobile network operators ('MNOs'), including all UK MNOs supplemented by indirect connections via authoritative and trusted third parties, Boku can now offer Identity services from over 200 carriers covering 51 countries, including 34 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, nine in the Americas and eight in the Asia-Pacific region. This demonstrates the significant progress that has been made to position Boku as the provider with the widest reach of phone verification services globally. When Boku's Identity business was formed through the acquisition of Danal Inc on 1 January 2019, services were only provided in three countries; the USA, Canada and the UK.

The mobile verification capabilities provided by Boku will help some of the world's largest companies to seamlessly verify good customers via their mobile device and reduce the negative impacts caused by fraudsters through social engineering.

Stuart Neal, Chief Business Officer of Boku Identity, commented,'As we have previously stated, Boku has ambitions to build a truly global Identity business. With this goal in mind, the Company has been working hard behind the scenes to add significant further international coverage to our Identity network, adding more connectivity in more countries for more products. Boku can now provide the simple and effective solutions our customers require to the global problems created by mobile identity fraud and social engineering in 51 countries. We intend to continue building this global network and adding new customers for our services.'

Enquiries:

Boku, Inc.

Jon Prideaux, Chief Executive Officer

Keith Butcher, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0)20 3934 6630

IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR & IR)

Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring / Florence Chandler

+44 (0)20 3934 6630

Notes to Editors

Boku Inc. (AIM: BOKU) is one of the world's leading providers of mobile commerce and mobile identity solutions. Boku's technology platform, which is linked to more than 200 mobile wallets and network operators worldwide, verifies user identity, executes payments, and provisions new services, simplifying daily mobile interactions between consumers and digital organizations.

Boku's technology platform is used in over 59 countries with over 815 million verified transactions in 2019, contributing $5 billion to the digital economy. Businesses that currently employ Boku's platform to simplify sign-up, acquire new paying users and prevent fraud include global leaders such as Apple, Discover, Experian, Facebook, FIS, Fiserv, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Paypal, Sony, Spotify and Western Union.

Boku Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in various locations globally including in the US, Mumbai, Munich, Beijing, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.

To learn more about Boku Inc., please visit: https://www.boku.com

Disclaimer

BOKU Inc. published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 06:05:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:18aINSIDE TRACK : Competition & Consumer Law: In the media, Practice and regulation and Cases
AQ
02:18aNO LAUGHING MATTER : Parody Songs And Australian Copyright Law
AQ
02:18aTEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE : Additional Update Regarding Israel Securities Law And The Capital Market – April 2, 2020
AQ
02:17aOslo børs - status companies on special observation
AQ
02:16aTESCO : finance chief Alan Stewart to retire in April 2021
RE
02:16a​Latest Economic Developments and BI Measures against COVID-19 (28th May 2020)
PU
02:16aPOST-COVID-19 : Will payment habits change?
PU
02:16aFAST RETAILING : UNIQLO Monthly Sales Information of Japan (May 2020)
PU
02:16aTATNEFT : Figures Demonstrating Operation Results in May 2020
PU
02:13aStocks make cautious gains as U.S.-China frictions slow recovery rally
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. court refuses to shield Volkswagen in diesel scandal lawsuits
3ADIDAS AG : Facebook, Snapchat join chorus of companies condemning George Floyd death, racism
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Investigating Possible Securities Fraud and..
5UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Rodamco-Westfield reports strong progress on re-ope..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group