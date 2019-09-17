BOKU : PDMR Shareholding

17 September 2019

Boku, Inc.

('Boku' or the 'Company' and, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group')

PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that Mike Cahill, Chief Operating Officer of the Company,on 13 September 2019 notified the Company that he sold a total of 127,500 common shares of $0.0001 each in the Company ('Common Shares') at an average price of 117.35 pence per share on 13 September 2019.

Following this notification, Mr Cahill has a beneficial holding of 176,055 Common Shares (which represents 0.070% of the issued share capital of the Company).

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Mike Cahill 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status COO / PDMR b. Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Boku, Inc. b. LEI 549300Y4P2ZPFKCZ0C60 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common Shares of $0.0001 each USU7744C1063 b. Nature of the transaction Sale of Common Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 118p 100,000 115p 25,000 115p 2,500 d. Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 127,500 117.35p e. Date of the transaction 13 September 2019 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON); AIM

Enquiries:

Notes to Editors

Incorporated in 2008, Boku is the world's leading independent carrier commerce company. Boku's platform, which is linked to billing, identity and sales systems of more than 170 mobile network operators, simplifies transacting on mobile devices.

Boku's payment products enable mobile phone users, of which there are more than five billion worldwide, to buy goods and services and charge them to their mobile phone bill or pre-pay balance. Its identity products are used to verify user details. Companies like Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, PayPal, Spotify, Square, Sony and Western Union use Boku to simplify sign-up, acquire new paying users as a convenient and secure payment method and prevent fraud.