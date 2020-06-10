BOKU : Trading Update

10 June 2020

Boku Inc.

('Boku' or the 'Company')

Trading Update

Record deployments and new user adoption in the first five months of 2020

Boku Inc (AIM: BOKU), the world's leading independent carrier commerce company, is pleased to provide an update on trading in the first five months of the current financial year to 31 December 2020.

Good progress was made in both the Payments and Identity divisions, in the five months ending 31 May 2020. Total Payment Volumes ('TPV') reached $2.6 billion, an increase of 35% compared to the same period last year, as the business benefited from increased usage in those countries affected by coronavirus lockdowns. Payment Monthly Active Users ('MAU') exceeded 20 million in May 2020, an increase of 36% on May 2019 and an increase of nearly 12% on the MAUs previously reported for February 2020. The number of New Users - people making their first ever payment transaction at a Boku merchant - in the first five months of 2020 was 9.2 million, an increase of 1.5 million (20%) on the same period in 2019.

New Payment launches are running at record levels with new deployments in the first five months of the year in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas for a wide range of merchants including Google, Netflix, Sony, Spotify and Tencent. Momentum on wallets has been maintained, with the number of live wallets processing live payment transactions increasing from two in February 2020 to seven in May 2020.

Our Identity division has made good progress in building out an international solution: the number of supply connections has been significantly expanded through the addition of both direct and indirect connections to over 200 carriers in 51 countries, including 34 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, nine in the Americas and eight in the Asia-Pacific region. Merchants are now live and generating revenue in five countries. Significant launches include FIS, the global payment processing business that includes Worldpay.

Jon Prideaux, CEO of Boku, commented: 'Boku has traded strongly through the period of lockdown with existing merchants benefiting from increased demand for home entertainment as more people spend time at home, leading to record levels of new users making their first Boku Payment. Operationally, Boku has been able to build supply and activate new customers across both Identity and Payments in record numbers.

'We look forward to providing further updates at the half year stage and remain confident of meeting market expectations for the current year.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/ 2014. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is being made on behalf of Boku by Keith Butcher, Chief Financial Officer of Boku.

