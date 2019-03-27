Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Carves Out Fresh Low As ECB's Draghi Emphasizes Dovish Stance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 08:01am EDT

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

German bunds negative rate slide deepens, stands just shy of its 2016 record low

U.S. Treasury yields fell firmly on Wednesday as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the central bank could further postpone a plan to raise eurozone borrowing costs if data continue to show contraction in the region.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was off 6.6 basis points at 2.352%, marking its lowest level since December of 2017, according to FactSet data. The yield on the two-year note gave up 10 basis points to 2.158%, while the 30-year Treasury bond yield fell 5 basis points to 2.822%.

Yields and bond prices move in opposite directions.

At a conference in Frankfurt, Draghi said the ECB would "continue monitoring how banks can maintain healthy earning conditions while net interest margins are compressed," and emphasized that the central bank remains ready to act .

"If necessary, we need to reflect on possible measures that can preserve the favorable implications of negative rates for the economy, while mitigating the side effects, if any," he said.

Draghi's comments come three weeks after the ECB responded to Europe's recent economic slowdown by signaling it won't raise its key eurozone interest rate, currently set at minus 0.4%, before next year. The ECB also lowered its forecast for gross domestic product in the region to 1.1% from 1.7%.

The comments also drove further buying of eurozone government paper.

Germany's 10-year Treasury note , known as the bund, tumbled deeper in to negative territory, falling to negative 0.049%, compared with negative 0.018% on Tuesday, putting the government debt just shy of its 2016 record low.

Bunds are viewed as a proxy for the health of the European economy.

Market participants also credited an unexpected comment by New Zealand's central bank overnight, which said that its next rate move would likely be a cut.

"A large drop in rates in New Zealand fueled the overnight fall in the US Treasury complex. The New Zealand 10-year was lower in yield by 11 [basis points] as growth outlook was downgraded," wrote Tom di Galoma, in a daily research note.

Meanwhile, Stephen Moore, President Donald Trump's nominee for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board, said the central bank should immediately reverse course and cut interest rates by half a percentage point, in interview with the New York Times on Tuesday (https://www.nytimes.com/2019/03/26/business/stephen-moore-federal-reserve-trump.html). That comes as Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan in an interview with the Wall Street Journal (https://www.wsj.com/articles/dallas-fed-president-too-soon-for-fed-to-consider-cutting-rates-11553679121?mod=hp_lead_pos4) said it was too soon to consider a rate reduction.

On the data front, the U.S. trade deficit for January is due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, with a Kansas City Fed President Esther George set to speak at a 7 p.m. later Wednesday.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:15aRomania's growing pains just keep coming back
RE
08:13aCURRENCIES : New Zealand Dollar Dives On Dovish Central-bank Message
DJ
08:05aESCAP ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMISSION FOR ASIA AN : Empowering people and ensuring inclusiveness and equality for all leads to greater sustainable development
PU
08:05aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : to scale up investments to deliver even more impact
PU
08:05aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : How the Vienna Initiative saved emerging Europe's banking system
PU
08:05aArt of Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang Sold at Top Price in Spring Auction
SE
08:02aUK retailers suffer biggest sales drop in 17 months as Brexit nears - CBI
RE
08:01aBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Carves Out Fresh Low As ECB's Draghi Emphasizes Dovish Stance
DJ
08:00aOil prices slip as market eyes U.S. inventories
RE
08:00aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 001-001 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on a Pan-European Personal Pension Product (PEPP) - A8-0278/2018(001-001)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : shares soar after head office is cleared
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault aims to restart Nissan merger talks within 12 months - FT
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Set to Sell Half of Smart Unit to China's Geely -FT
5IMPERIAL BRANDS : IMPERIAL BRANDS : says growth near top of range, eyes U.S. vaping crackdown

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.