Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOND REPORT: 10-year Treasury Yield Falls To 11-month Low Amid Global Growth Jitters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 07:56pm CET

By Sunny Oh

Treasury prices mostly rose Wednesday, pushing yields lower, after stocks in Asia fell over concerns that trade tensions were weighing on global economic growth.

The 10-year Treasury note yield fell 2.8 basis points to 2.663%, after coming off an intraday low of 2.65%. But if the benchmark yield ended at current levels, it would mark its lowest finish since Jan. 26.

The 2-year note yield was mostly unchanged at 2.504%, while the 30-year bond yield slipped 3.3 basis points to 2.988%. Bond prices move inversely to yields.

Asian equities reeled from a raft of tepid economic data releases, drawing investors into the perceived safety of government paper. China's Caixin/IHS Markit purchasing managers index for the manufacturing sector in December fell below 50 for the first time in 19 months, while industrial activity for Taiwan and South Korea also slipped, indicating U.S.-China trade jitters have weighed on Asian exporters reliant on high-tech sectors. A reading of less than 50 signals a contraction in activity.

The Shanghai Composite fell 1.2%, while the Hang Seng Index slipped 2.8%. And the European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 turned higher, however, after erasing hefty, early losses.

Fears over global growth have dragged down Treasury yields from their peak back in November as the Federal Reserve has come under pressure to slow its pace of rate increases.

"It's still around global growth concerns, and we've also had a partial government shutdown. That's continued to weigh on markets, we haven't had a lot of positive news flow," said Charlie Ripley, a fixed-income strategist for Allianz Investment Management.

President Donald Trump invited Republican and Democratic congressional leaders to a White House briefing on border security Wednesday, suggesting he would seek a deal to end the shutdown.

The earlier bullish trading in the bond market was later undercut by higher energy prices after futures for a U.S. crude benchmark rose more than 4%, stirring up inflation expectations.

"There's uncertainty about U.S. growth going forward, with some of the commodity prices rebounding," said Ripley.

Reaed: Oil prices turn sharply higher as traders eye the start of OPEC output cuts

In Europe, the 10-year German government bond yield slipped 8.1 basis points to 0.165%, while the British 10-year bond yield also fell 6.4 basis points to 1.212%.

Check out: Here's why recession fears are overcooked, says JPMorgan strategist

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.00% 2493.9 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.31% 23371.39 Delayed Quote.0.00%
HANG SENG -2.82% 25116.72 Real-time Quote.-13.66%
NASDAQ 100 0.83% 6384.5757 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.71% 6684.6158 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 0.30% 2515.31 Delayed Quote.0.00%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.13% 337.21 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:18pCURRENCIES : Dollar Gains Ground To Begin 2019 As China Data Temporarily Rattles Global Markets
DJ
08:04pPRESS RELEASES : Secretary Pompeo's Meeting With Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo
PU
08:04pPRESS RELEASES : Secretary Pompeo's Meeting With Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro
PU
07:56pTomlin, Steelers nearing point of no return with WR Brown
RE
07:56pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Falls To 11-month Low Amid Global Growth Jitters
DJ
07:53pDrug companies greet 2019 with U.S. price hikes
RE
07:52pBank, energy stocks lift Wall Street higher in choppy session
RE
07:49pCITY OF SOLDOTNA AK : The Mae Ciechanski & Soldotna Library Scholarship Fund
PU
07:48pOil jumps 4 percent; demand concerns still weigh
RE
07:44pOil jumps four percent; demand concerns still weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Google wins U.S. approval for radar-based hand motion sensor
2MCKESSON CORPORATION : MCKESSON : The Pharmacy of the Future Will Focus on Personalized Care
3ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO : Big claims strain senior living market for U.S. insurers
4TESLA : TESLA : shares drop on price cut, disappointing Model 3 deliveries
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Green Growth Brands, Activision Blizzard, Netflix, Nissan

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.