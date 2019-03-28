Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Holds At 15-month Low Ahead Of Economic Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 08:17am EDT

By Sunny Oh

Treasury yields were steadied early Thursday ahead of a final update of fourth-quarter economic growth that could show if the U.S. expanded at a pace of less than 3% last year.

The 10-year Treasury note yield was virtually unchanged at 2.375%, lingering around its lowest levels since 2017. The 2-year note yield was up 1.2 basis points to 2.218%, while the 30-year bond yield was nearly flat at 2.816%. Bond prices move inversely to yields.

Investors will keep an eye on some economic data in the morning. Initial jobless claims for the week ending in March 23 will be released alongside the final update of fourth-quarter gross domestic product at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Economists polled by MarketWatch expect the U.S. to have grown 2.2% in the last three months of the year, down 0.4% from the previous estimate.That would leave the U.S. expanding at less than 3% over 2018 even with the fiscal boost of President Donald Trump's tax cuts.

"There has been so much talk over the [economy's strength] Well, this morning's data release on GDP may likely temper those views," said John Herrmann, rates strategist at MUFG Securities, in a Thursday note.

Geopolitical jitters around Brexit continued to shudder in the background, drawing haven inflows into British government paper. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said she would resign if her deal passes through Parliament, in a bid to save her plan to leave the European Union. But the Democratic Unionist Party, crucial to getting her deal passed, said they would vote against the deal.

The U.K. 10-year government bond yield fell 4.3 basis points to 0.971%.

In a busy day for the Federal Reserve, six members of the Federal Open Market Committee will speak on Thursday. Among the highlights, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will appear on a panel discussing "global shocks and the U.S. economy' at 9:30 a.m., and St. Louis fed President James Bullard will speak at 6:20 p.m.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:40aU.S. fourth-quarter GDP revised down; profits weak
RE
08:36aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : DISAPPOINTING THAT LOAN SCHEME HAS NO WORKING CAPITAL ELEMENT – IFA
PU
08:31aEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : Vienna Initiative, 10 years on, makes case for deeper financial integration in emerging Europe
PU
08:25aKeep calm and carry on? We're struggling, say German firms in UK
RE
08:21aAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : approves 12.5 million investment in Adiwale Fund 1 targeting Francophone West Africa
PU
08:19aOil prices inch down as U.S. crude stocks climb
RE
08:17aBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Holds At 15-month Low Ahead Of Economic Data
DJ
08:17aIdeologically Divided House Democrats Struggle to Write a Budget Blueprint
DJ
08:14aEU court clears German green charge exemption to industry
RE
08:13aCURRENCIES : Dollar Gains Ahead Of Final Read Of 2018 GDP
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Jury Awards Over $80 Million to California Man in Roundup Trial -- 3rd Update
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
3DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : bondholders back restructuring in blow to bid hopes
4SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Raided in Russia Probe
5BIOTEST AG : BIOTEST AG: Biotest increases operating result by EUR 20 million in 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.