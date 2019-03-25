BOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Lowest Since 2017 As Curve Continues To Invert

By William Watts and Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

A rally by U.S. Treasurys continued Monday, sending the yield on the 10-year note to its lowest level since late 2017 and pushing the spread between that rate and the yield on the 3-month Treasury bill deeper into negative territory amid worries over economic growth.

The yield on the 10-year note fell 4.1 basis points to 2.418%, its lowest since Dec. 29, 2017. The yield on the 2-year note declined 7.7 basis points to 2.254%, while the 30-year Treasury bond yield was down 2.5 basis points at 2.869%. Yields and bond prices move in opposite directions.

"The bullish momentum was clearly still in force to start the week, though the severity of the price action without an obvious fundamental backing leads one to question whether a near-term give back is in order," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets, in a note.

"On net, one way to think about the current price action is that investors are in the process of re-defining the low water mark; said differently, valuations are looking for resistance points and thus are necessarily establishing more extended levels," he said. BMO is expecting a consolidation in the current range, but "would be hesitant to aggressively chase the recent rally, and instead remain dip buyers to take advantage of any temporary cheapening," Lyngen wrote.

On Friday, the rally took the yield on the 10-year note below the yield on the 3-month Treasury for the first time since 2007. The yield-curve inversion is seen as a reliable warning of a potential recession within a year or two, and was blamed for a selloff in stocks.

The 10-year yield moved further below the 3-month yield, which fell 1 basis point to 2.445% on Monday.

Market participants have focused on the inversion which occurred as the 10-year Treasury note yield last Friday fell as low as 2.42%, below the three-month T-bill yield at 2.455%. The yield curve is a line plotting out yields across maturities; and typically, it slopes upward, with investors demanding more compensation to hold a note or bond for a longer period given the risk of inflation and other uncertainties.

The yield curve has been flattening for some time, and the rate decline in recent trade deepened after weak eurozone economic data pulled down yields on Friday. The 3-month/10-year version is the most reliable signal of future recession, according to researchers at the San Francisco Fed.

Concerns about growth helped to further drive demand for longer-dated bonds, as stocks suffered one of their worst declines of 2019.

Still, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans, speaking in Hong Kong on Monday, sounded relatively sanguine about U.S. growth prospects .

"Whenever the yield curve gets flat, we see growth decelerating and, like I say, I'm looking for almost 2% growth this year. That sounds kind of low but it's actually relative to trend of one-and-three-quarters. It's a good growth rate," he said. Evans is a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year.

However, former Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen , speaking at the same event hosted by Credit Suisse, said the inversion may indicate the need to cut interest rates at some point, though she also believed that it didn't assure a recession would occur.

Meanwhile, investors were watching developments in the U.K., as lawmakers enter another week of negotiations over Britain's planned exit from the European Union and as Prime Minister Theresa May faces fresh questions about her ability to remain in office.

Investors also have bought sovereign debt outside of the U.S., pushing the yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds to negative 0.089%, around the lowest since August 2016. The German 10-year bund yield , viewed as a proxy of investors view on the health of Europe's economy, has also slipped into negative territory at negative 0.009%.