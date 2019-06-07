Log in
BOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Plunges To 21-month Low After Weaker-than-expected Job Gains

06/07/2019 | 08:59am EDT

By Sunny Oh

U.S. economy adds 75,000 jobs in May

U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply on Friday after the jobs report showed the labor market's health could be starting to deteriorate, adding to expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield fell 6.3 basis points to 2.060%, its lowest since Sep. 2017. The 2-year note yield tumbled 9.8 basis points to 1.783%, while the 30-year bond yield slipped 4.6 basis points to 2.575%.

What's driving the market?

The report on nonfarm payrolls report showed the U.S. economy added 75,000 jobs in May, following a revision down to an increase of 224,000 in April. Economists surveyed by MarketWatch had forecast 180,000 job gains for May. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%, while average hourly expected earnings rose 0.2%.

Investors say the employment data comes at a precarious time for the bond-market amid rising prospects for a Fed policy easing. The weaker-than-expected jobs report have further entrenched expectations for rate cuts, with traders on the fed fund futures market now anticipating the central bank to carry out at least one cut to its benchmark lending rate by the end of 2019.

Concerns around the labor market surfaced this week after Advanced Data Processing Inc. said private-sector employers had only hired 27,000 people in May, the smallest increase in nine years. Still, the ADP has historically been a poor guide to its more widely-watched counterpart.

What did market participants say?

"A rate cut at the July FOMC meeting is becoming increasingly plausible, especially if the trade war with China worsens, the employment data start to show signs of weakness, and the inflation data continue to soften," wrote Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Société Générale.

What else is on investors' radar?

Yi Gang, the governor of the People's Bank of China, said in an interview with Bloomberg that the central bank for the second-largest economy in the world had plenty of policy tools if U.S.-China trade ties deteriorated further.

Check out: SocGen says ditch U.S., buy China as trade tensions heat up

