BOND REPORT: 2-year, 10-year Treasury Yields See Steepest Daily Fall In Nearly 5 Months As Trade-war Fears Spook

By Sunny Oh

Treasury prices surged on Thursday, pushing yields sharply lower, as nervous investors face signs of global economic weakness and the possibility that U.S.-China trade tensions will last longer than anticipated.

What did Treasurys do?

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield retreated 9.7 basis points to 2.296%, its lowest since Oct. 2017, and its sharpest daily rate skid since Jan. 3, according to Dow Jones Data Group. The benchmark note marked its lowest yield since Oct. 13, 2017.

Meanwhile, the 2-year note yield tumbled 10.1 basis points to 2.130%, also its worst daily drop since Jan. 3, bringing it to its lowest rate since Feb. 13, 2018. The 30-year bond slipped 8.6 basis points to 2.732%, marking its largest one-day yield slide since Dec. 4, and its lowest rate since Dec. 15, 2017.

Debt prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF(TLT), which tracks the performance of longer-dated bonds, rose 1.2%.

What's driving Treasurys?

Trade concerns weighed on appetite for stocks, spurring demand for government paper. For much of the year, investors had anticipated that Washington and Beijing would reach a truce, but bellicose rhetoric between the U.S. and China has dimmed hopes of a near-term resolution.

Gao Feng, spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce, said trade talks could only continue if the U.S. corrected its actions , and that Washington's crackdown on Chinese companies was threatening global supply chains.

Asian equities logged losses on Thursday, with China's CSI 300 sliding 1.8%. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were on course for their fourth drop in the last five sessions.

Soft U.S. economic data emboldened the bond-market bulls. A reading of Markit manufacturing purchasing managers survey for May fell to a nine-and-a-half year low at 50.5 from 52.6 in April . Weekly jobless claims for the seven-day period ending on May 18 stood at 211,000, and new home sales fell to an annual pace of 673,000 in April.

Treasurys also gained a bullish impetus from the rally in European bonds after the Ifo Institute for Economic Research's German business sentiment indicator fell , while surveys of eurozone-based purchasing managers underlined the lingering weakness in the manufacturing sector .

Analysts say the export-dependent eurozone could suffer from the deterioration of U.S.-China trade ties, though the delay of auto tariffs could ease some of the economic pain.

The German 10-year government bond yield fell 3.9 basis points to a negative 0.12%.

What did market participant say?

The 10-year Treasury yield's slump on Thursday "reflects a shift in the baseline forecast of institutional investors and the real money crowd on global and domestic growth caused by what looks like an unavoidable escalation in the U.S.-China trade war. Investors are moving to not only reprice U.S. government securities, but values across asset classes based on expectations around margin compression and reduced multiplies," said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist for consulting firm RSM, in emailed comments.

"As the trade conflict between China and the US flares up again, global growth concerns are back on the agenda," wrote Bert Colijn, a senior eurozone economist at ING.

What else is on investors' radar?

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said she expected inflation to move to the central bank's 2% target. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-05-23/fed-s-mester-says-an-interest-rate-cut-would-be-bad-policy) the Fed shouldn't cut interest rates to revive inflation, instead the central bank should not react immediately when prices rise.