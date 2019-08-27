BOND REPORT : 2-year/10-year U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Inversion Deepens, Flashing 'red'

By Sunny Oh

First U.S. Treasury auction since 2008 financial crisis for investors to buy 2-year notes with higher yield than 10-year note

The yield gap between the U.S. 2-year and 10-year Treasury note inverted further on Tuesday as bond market participants grew increasingly worried about the economic outlook in the face of President Trump's international trade policies.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield slipped 6 basis points to 1.484%. The 2-year note rate was down 2.3 basis points to 1.528%, while the 30-year bond yield slumped 7.7 basis points to 1.963%.

The spread between the 2-year note and the 10-year note stood at negative 4 basis points, Tradeweb data show.

The yield curve's slope is usually positive as investors demand more compensation to own long-term debt against inflationary pressures or monetary policy uncertainty. An inversion of the yield curve, or a negative yield spread, thus points to widening concerns about the health of the economy and is seen as a usually reliable indicator of a coming recession.

What's driving markets?

On the international trade front, President Donald Trump said on Monday that Beijing had called U.S. trade negotiators in a plea to restart talks, citing remarks from China's chief trade negotiator Vice Premier Liu He, but Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said (https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/xwfw_665399/s2510_665401/t1692042.shtml) he was not aware of high-level phone calls made to U.S. officials. Higher import tariffs on both U.S. and Chinese goods are due to go into effect from September 1 with some delayed until later this year.

Trump's about-turn Monday from his harsh trade rhetoric against China last week helped soothe investor sentiment this week, buoying risk assets and pulling bond yields higher briefly.

The U.S. Treasury Department will auction $40 billion of 2-year notes at 1 p.m. Eastern, as investors continue to buy up government paper even after this year's rally has led some to complain they are trading at historically expensive values. This will be the first auction since the financial crisis for investors to buy a 2-year note sporting a higher yield than the benchmark 10-year note.

In economic data Tuesday, the U.S. Case-Shiller home price index showed home prices rising nationally at 2.1% in June, down from a 2.4% gain the previous month, while consumer confidence remained elevated.

More evidence of a global economic slowdown was also seen in German data showing its economy shrank in the second quarter (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-germany-economy-gdp/weaker-exports-hit-german-economy-but-budget-surplus-still-high-idUSKCN1VH0GH)as weaker exports dragged on growth.

What did market participants' say?

"This yield curve inversion is 'flashing red' and would be really surprised if we do not get a recession in 12 months' time," said Tom di Galoma, managing director of Treasurys trading at Seaport Global Securities.

"Bond investors are buying out the curve as they believe lower interest rates are upon us and will be for a long-time. There is a prolonged trade battle with China, unrest in Hong Kong, and continued slow of global growth all creating the mindset for lower rates," said di Galoma.

What else is on investors' radar?

Prices for Italian government bonds surged after signs that coalition talks between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party were making headway, soothing fears of a potential snap election. Democratic Party Senate leader Andrea Marcucci said (https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2019-08-27/italys-pd-senate-chief-sees-progress-on-government-deal-with-5-star) talks between the 5-Star and the center-left party had made progress.

The 10-year Italian government bond yield tumbled 17.6 basis points to 1.143%.