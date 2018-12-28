Log in
BOND REPORT: 2-year Treasury Note Yield Falls To Nearly Six-month Low

12/28/2018 | 10:52pm CET

By Sunny Oh

Treasury yields capped a weeklong decline on Friday after volatile trading in stocks sent investors into the perceived safety of bonds over the holiday-shortened week.

This is the last full trading day of the year for the bond market. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association recommends that it close early on Monday, at 2 p.m. Eastern, ahead of New Year's Day.

The 2-year Treasury note yield fell 1.4 basis points to 2.534%, its lowest since July 3. The short-dated maturity logged a weeklong decline of 10.7 basis points, its largest such move since Nov. 16.

The 10-year Treasury note yield was mostly unchanged at 2.740%, leaving the weeklong decline intact at 5.2 basis points, while the 30-year bond yield rose 1.8 basis points to 3.048%, booking a weeklong rise of 2.1 basis points. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

Investors have seesawed between bonds and stocks amid swiftly shifting investor sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 struggled to stay in positive territory Friday, but logged positive gains for the week, as investors bought haven assets like U.S. government paper.

In the background, the partial government shutdown continues as President Donald Trump has refused to sign a short-term budget extension unless his demands for border wall funding are met. Upping the ante, Trump threatened to close the border between U.S. and Mexico in the seventh day of the shutdown.

Analysts say partial government closures historically haven't affected financial markets, but the infighting in Washington could foreshadow future legislative logjams once Democrats control the House beginning next week.

"What's really important to markets is the uncertainty around the duration of the shutdown. There doesn't seem to be a clear sense of when this might get resolved," said Boris Rjavinski, senior strategist for global rates strategy at Wells Fargo Securities.

As for economic data, December's reading of the Chicago's purchasing managers index fell to 65.4 in December, from 66.4 . Meanwhile, pending home sales for November fell 0.7%, marking a year-over-year decline of 7.7%.

