Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOND REPORT : 30-year Treasury Yield Breaks Below 2%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 01:56pm EDT

By Sunny Oh

30-year Treasury yield dips below 2%

U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply on Thursday as global growth concerns and trade fears stirred demand for government bonds. Remarks by a European Central Bank official also heightened expectations that the ECB would push for aggressive easing measures in September.

What are bonds doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield fell 5.6 basis points to 1.525%, its lowest since September 2016. The 2-year note yield slipped 7.5 basis points to 1.502%, while the 30-year bond rate tumbled 5.1 basis points to 1.976%, near an all-time low.

The German 10-year government bond yield slipped 5.4 basis points to a negative 0.706%. The 10-year Italian bond yield plunged 19.3 basis points to 1.334%.

What's driving Treasurys?

Trade issues continued to swirl around the bond market. China pledged to launch countermeasures if the White House carries out its recent plan to impose 10% tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports. But a spokesperson from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs later said it hoped the U.S. would meet China halfway on trade issues.

Offsetting these concerns, traders faced a rush of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data in the morning that raised questions whether the sharp slide in Treasury yields in recent weeks is justified. Retail sales rose 0.7% in July, above analysts' expectations for an 0.3% increase. Second-quarter productivity also rose by 2.3% in the second-quarter, much better than the consensus forecast of 1.7%.

In other data, industrial production fell 0.2% in July , and weekly jobless claims came in at 220,000 for the seven day period ending in Aug. 10.

Comments from European Central Bank helped spur purchases of European government bonds (https://www.wsj.com/articles/ecb-stimulus-package-may-beat-expectations-official-says-11565876685). Olli Rehn, who sits on the ECB's rate-setting committee, said the central bank could unroll further stimulus measures in September, suggesting they would be more "impactful" than investors expect.

"When you're working with financial markets, it's often better to overshoot than undershoot, and better to have a very strong package of policy measures than to tinker," said Rehn.

Check out: Forget the yield curve, here's who will prevent the U.S. from entering a recession

What else is on investors' radar?

"A solid July retail sales report does nothing to either arrest mounting concerns of a global slowdown amid growing international uncertainties and risks, or undermine the need for the Fed to offer additional accommodation come September. It certainly does, however, support the Fed's thesis that the latest policy move was a preventative measure and not a defensive move to provide support to a rapidly faltering economy," wrote Lindsey Piegza, chief economist for Stifel.

What else is on investors' radar?

The Treasury International Capital Report will offer a snapshot of foreign purchases of U.S. government debt at 4 p.m.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:42pBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : Estimated July 2019 U.S. Airline Traffic Data
PU
02:37pWTO paves way for China to seek sanctions against U.S.
RE
02:22pDEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY OF CANADA : New Canada–U.S. Preclearance Agreement comes into force, opening door to enhanced travel and trade
PU
02:22pPHMSA PIPELINE AND HAZARDOUS MATERIALS SAFETY : U.S. DOT Announces More than $60 Million in Funding for State Pipeline and Underground Natural Gas Storage Safety Programs
PU
02:20pEPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants Recognized as a 2019 Best Place to Work’ in Dallas
SE
02:15pQuantum Materials Corp Acquires Blockchain Technology to Address New Market Opportunities - Updated
GL
02:07pBANCO DE MEXICO : The target for the overnight interbank funding rate is decreased by 25 basis points
PU
02:04pVietnam aims to sell stakes in nearly 100 state firms by end of 2020
RE
01:57pAMERICAN COALITION FOR ETHANOL : ACE's annual ethanol conference kicks off in Omaha
PU
01:56pBOND REPORT : 30-year Treasury Yield Breaks Below 2%
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : GE shares fall on report alleging its finances are worse than disclosed
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X
3NKT A/S : NKT A/S Q2 2019: Financial results in line with expectations and outlook unchanged
4VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : Dutch insurer Aegon's solvency slips on low interest rates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group