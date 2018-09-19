Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOND REPORT: 30-year Treasury Yield Flirts With 4-year High As Bond Market Comes Under Pressure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 05:24pm CEST

By Sunny Oh

Treasury yields rose Wednesday, extending this week's climb, as investors looked past trade tensions and dealt with coming corporate debt supply.

The 10-year Treasury note yield rose 3.3 basis points to 3.081%, close to the seven-year high at 3.109%. The 2-year note yield added 1.3 basis points to 2.812%, a decadelong high, while the 30-year bond yield advanced 4 basis points to 3.235%, close to a four-year high at 3.246%.

Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

The bond market continued to see pressure as stocks across the world appeared to brush off growing trade tensions from the U.S.'s decision to slap a 10% tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods, though those import duties will rise to 25% by the end of the year. China retaliated by imposing tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. exports, prompting a threat by President Donald Trump to target an even wider range of Chinese goods.

Asian stock markets extended their climb. The Japanese Nikkei and the Shanghai Composite ended higher by more than 1%. This helped to alleviate demand for assets perceived as havens like U.S. government debt.

Analysts say tariffs can have contradictory consequences for the bond market. If they stoke price pressures, bonds can suffer, but if the economy slows from weaker trade, then bonds can thrive.

"We still believe that there is scope for a settlement sometime in the first half of 2019, risks that the trade war goes beyond our current assumptions have increased. Should this happen, the impact on the U.S. economy would likely be more meaningful," said analysts at Deutsche Bank.

They estimated that if the U.S. slapped a 25% tariff on $250 billion Chinese imports, inflation could rise as much as 50 basis points, or 0.50 percentage point.

Some investors fear China will use other means than tariffs to retaliate against the U.S., with some suggesting the second largest economy could sell its Treasury holdings to push the U.S.'s borrowing costs higher. According to the widely-watched Treasury International Capitol report, China's holdings of U.S. government paper fell to a six-month low of $1.17 trillion in July.

Bond buyers also sold their holdings of long-dated government paper to make room for an influx of corporate debt, accelerating this week's yield climb. The investment-grade corporate bond market has seen $120 billion of fresh debt in September, on track to beat the $135 billion sold in the same month last year, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"Rising Treasury yields also reflect competition from a robust corporate bond new issue market," wrote Jody Lurie, a corporate credit analyst at Janney Montgomery Scott.

On the data front, August's housing starts rose 9.2% to an annualized pace of 1.282 million, above the forecast of 1.249 million from economists polled by MarketWatch.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.82% 2699.95 End-of-day quote.-18.53%
NIKKEI 225 1.08% 23672.52 Real-time Quote.2.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pU.S. oil prices jump as fifth weekly stock draw adds to supply concerns
RE
05:43pEIT EUROPEAN INSTITUTE OF INNOVATION AND TECHNOL : Health and aescuvest launch first European Crowdfunding Platform for Healthcare
PU
05:39pECB's Draghi calls for euro area fiscal instrument to fight crises
RE
05:35pItaly's Savona seeks euro zone debt restructuring, backed by ECB
RE
05:33pCIBJO CONFÉDÉRATION INTERNATIONAL : releases Gemmological Commission Special Report, surveys gem labs about synthetic and treated diamond reports
PU
05:33pFIANNA FÁIL : FF launches 10 point farm income emergency action plan at Ploughing 2018
PU
05:24pBOND REPORT : 30-year Treasury Yield Flirts With 4-year High As Bond Market Comes Under Pressure
DJ
05:23pGUYANA : GAWU and the future of sugar… and of the country
PU
05:20pStocks rally for a second day, setting aside trade fears
RE
05:20pGlobal stocks rally for a second day, setting aside trade fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
2PHARMING GROUP : PHARMING : Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA
3Evolution of Cloud Mining
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : China's Alibaba doubles down on chips amid cloud computing push
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : EU says McDonald's, Luxembourg tax deal not illegal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.