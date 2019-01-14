BOND REPORT: 30-year Treasury Yield Hits More Than Three-week High

By Sunny Oh

Chinese exports fell 4.4% in December

Treasury yields came off intraday lows on Monday to end mixed after a raft of weaker trade data underlined the slower global growth backdrop.

The 10-year Treasury note yield rose 0.9 basis point to 2.710%, while the 2-year note yield fell a single basis point to 2.537%. The 30-year bond yield was up 2.5 basis points to 3.061%, its highest since Dec. 18. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

Yields initially fell after reports showed Chinese exports falling 4.4% in December year-over-year, their worst decline in two years, thanks to trade tensions between U.S. and China and cooling global growth. Analysts say businesses looking to ships goods before fresh tariffs kicked in may have also contributed to the sudden drop in exports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell at the opening bell but later came off their session lows, diminishing the flight-to-safety buying in Treasurys.

"Today's data show that the U.S. tariffs [are] starting to hurt. The reversal of the frontloaded orders may cause more serious slump over the next couple of months," wrote Michelle Lam, Greater China economist at Société Générale.

The partial government shutdown became the longest on record on Saturday as President Donald Trump and Congress showed few signs of ending the impasse. The growing uncertainty around the postponement of economic data releases due to the shutdown and an absence of a clear plan to resolve the deadlock could help draw Treasury inflows throughout the week.

In a day absent of economic data, investors digested some speeches from senior Federal Reserve officials. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank's rate increases were not a "headwind" to the economy, in an interview with Fox Business Network. He also defended the decision to hike rates in December, a move that drew fire from critics, and Trump, who have argued the Fed has been overly aggressive in raising interest rates.

Former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said Monday investors may have seen the last interest rate hikes of the current tightening cycle . She, however, did not discount the possibility of one to two more hikes.