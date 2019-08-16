BOND REPORT : 30-year Treasury Yield Logs Biggest Weekly Slide Since 2013

By Sunny Oh

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday, keeping their weeklong decline intact, as geopolitical worries, fears about global growth and concerns over trade helped draw money into haven assets like government paper.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield was up 0.7 basis point to 1.540%, trimming its weekly drop to 19.1 basis points. The 2-year note rate fell 2.1 basis points to 1.479%, its lowest level since October 2017, extending its weekly slump to 14.9 basis points.

The 30-year bond yield was up 1.6 basis points to 2.001%, paring its weeklong drop to 24 basis points. The long-dated maturity booked its biggest weekly drop since April 2013.

All three maturities were down for the third week in a row. Debt prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

What's driving Treasurys?

Treasury yields have seen a sharp decline across all maturities this week as recession fears resurfaced midweek, following the brief inversion of the so-called yield curve along the 2-year/10-year note spread. An inversion of that measure has historically preceded a recession, but the timing for an eventual economic downturn can vary.

Other factors driving into Treasurys included protracted protests in Hong Kong, the continuing U.S.-China trade dispute, and fears that Argentina's business-friendly president Maurico Macri will lose the general election in October.

Investors also saw some remarks from the Federal Reserve on Friday ahead of next week's Jackson Hole Symposium. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said (https://www.kitco.com/news/2019-08-16/Fed-s-Kashkari-says-rate-cut-likely-needed-to-help-U-S-economy.html) the U.S. central bank would probably need to cut interest rates to prevent an economic slowdown. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-fed-mester-exclusive/exclusive-feds-mester-weighing-argument-for-u-s-rate-cut-idUSKCN1V61TC) she was debating whether to support a rate cut.

Traders on the fed fund futures market (https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/interest-rates/countdown-to-fomc.html) all but expect a quarter point cut at the September meeting, with a minority holding out hopes for a more bold half-point cut, CME Group data show.

In economic data, housing starts for July ran at an annualized rate of 1.19 million, from 1.24 million in the previous month. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for August slumped to 92.1, its lowest level this year.

What did market participants' say?

"Market behavior continues to reflect the friction between trade tensions and monetary policy, and keeping the markets guessing what comes next in the process," wrote Ward McCarthy, chief financial economist for Jefferies.

"Interestingly, the agenda for the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium focuses on topics from a global perspective that would appear to pave the way toward more rate cuts," wrote McCarthy.

What else is on investors' radar?

European bond yields rose after German publication Der Spiegel said the eurozone's largest economy was willing to engage in deficit spending if it saw an economic downturn. Germany shrunk in the second quarter, and another quarter of negative growth would put the country officially into a recession.

The German 10-year government bond yield rose 2 basis points to negative 0.682%.