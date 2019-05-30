BOND REPORT : Bond Rates Skid Lower For A Third Straight Session Amid Tariff Jitters

By Sunny Oh

10-year Treasury note yield falls to its lowest since Sep. 2017

Treasury prices rose Thursday, pushing yields lower for the third session in a row, as fears over a trade-induced economic slowdown kept rates for government paper pinned near their lowest levels in months.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield fell 1.1 basis points to 2.227%, its lowest since Sep. 2017. The 2-year note yield was down 0.6 basis point to 2.073%, its lowest since Feb. 2018, while the 30-year bond yield was down 1.8 basis points to 2.655%, its lowest since Nov. 2016. Debt prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

The spread between the 10-year Treasury note and the 3-month Treasury bill remained in inversion territory at a negative 15 basis points, its most severe level since 2007. Inversions of that measure of the yield curve are viewed as a reliable recession indicator.

What's driving the Treasurys market?

Trade uncertainty remains on the horizon, concerns around which have helped to stir appetite for government paper in the past few weeks. China's vice foreign minister Zhang Hanhui said Beijing was against the use of trade sanctions and tariffs, adding that instigating trade spats was akin to "naked economic terrorism." (https://www.cnbc.com/2019/05/30/china-says-us-trade-provocations-are-naked-economic-terrorism.html)

Investors also handled some economic data. Weekly jobless claims rose by 3,000 to 215,000 for the seven days ending in May 25. The trade deficit widened slightly to $72.1 billion in April, while pending home sales fell 1.5% in the same month.

An update for first-quarter GDP growth showed the U.S. economy had grown at a solid 3.1% . But market participants keyed in on revised data that showed core personal-consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, had increased 1% in the first three months of the year, not at the 1.3% pace reported previously.

What did market participants say?

"The markets are saying the Fed's not hiking given what we know about trade. If we look at the four factors governing interest rates -- growth expectations, inflation expectations, Fed policy, and term premium -- they're all pointing to the downside," said Jim Caron, a fixed-income portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, in an interview with MarketWatch.

The inflation data "tells me we're not looking at strong growth going forward given the risks around trade," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed-income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research.

What else is on investors' radar?

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida outlined a few scenarios in which the central bank could embark on rate cuts, such as a "persistent shortfall in inflation."