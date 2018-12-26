Log in
BOND REPORT: Stock-market Bounceback Sends Treasury Yields Higher

12/26/2018 | 10:14pm CET

By Sunny Oh

Demand for auctioned 5-year government note is weak amid thin holiday trading

Treasury yields surged on Wednesday after the stock market broke a four-day losing streak, easing appetite for haven assets like U.S. government paper.

The 10-year Treasury note yield climbed 6.1 basis points to 2.797%. The 2-year note yield picked up 4.9 basis points to 2.609%, while the 30-year bond yield jumped 5.4 basis points to 3.050%. All three maturities notched their biggest one-day rise this year. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

U.S. and European financial markets were closed Tuesday for Christmas Day. Most European markets remained closed Wednesday.

The bond market sold off, pushing yields higher, after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose sharply, erasing losses from their Christmas Eve collapse. The diminished demand for Treasurys was highlighted by a lackluster sale for $41 billion of 5-year notes, which struggled to attract buyers in holiday-thinned trading.

"The rebound in stocks today has put pressure on the market, and thinly staffed trading desks around the Street are rightfully cautious about trying to find the true market price," wrote Thomas Simons, senior money market for Jefferies.

Still, market participants remained unnerved by developments from Washington as political jitters slammed stocks earlier in the week, stirring appetite for haven assets like U.S. government paper.

The partial shutdown of the U.S. government on Saturday shows few signs of ending soon. President Donald Trump said that there was "nothing new" in progress made to resolve the government shutdown. Trump has demanded Congress to provide funding for a wall between the U.S. and Mexico, but has received pushback from Democrats who have offered $1.3 billion for a border security, much less than Trump has asked.

Adding to investors' concerns has been Trump's willingness to go after the Federal Reserve for raising rates; he has lambasted the Fed for undoing the economic gains from his tax cuts.

After the central bank raised rates by a quarter percentage point in December, reports suggested Trump had discussed ousting Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, though Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a tweet Trump had never made such remarks. (https://twitter.com/stevenmnuchin1/status/1076614123155218433) (https://twitter.com/stevenmnuchin1/status/1076614123155218433)On Wednesday, Kevin Hassett, chairman of the council of economic advisers, said Powell's job was safe .

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 4.98% 22878.45 Delayed Quote.-11.84%
NASDAQ 100 6.16% 6262.7666 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 5.84% 6554.3552 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
S&P 500 4.96% 2467.7 Delayed Quote.-12.06%
