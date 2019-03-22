Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOND REPORT : Treasury Yield Curve Inverts For First Time Since 2007, Underlining Recession Worries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

By Sunny Oh

Yield on 10-year government bond slips below 0%

A closely watched measure of the Treasury yield curve inverted Friday for the first time since 2007, highlighting fears that a global slowdown will take a toll on the U.S. economy.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell nearly 11 basis points to 2.428%, pushing it below the yield on the three-month T-bill at 2.453%. An inversion of that portion of the yield curve is seen as a reliable warning of a potential recession within a year or two. Inversions have preceded every U.S. recession going back to 1955 with only one false positive, researchers at the San Francisco Federal Reserve found. While inversions of other portions of the curve have also served as recession indicators, the researchers said the 3-month/10-year measure is the most reliable.

Bond yields around the world tumbled after a raft of disappointing purchasing-managers-index readings for the eurozone affirmed fears of lackluster growth in the 19-member group already contending with a trade slowdown and Brexit uncertainty. This comes after the Federal Reserve cut back on its interest-rate projections from two to none this week, with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell citing global economic headwinds for the cautious stance. Yields tend to retreat when growth prospects sour, and inflation fears have waned.

U.S. stocks, meanwhile, accelerated losses as the yield curve inverted.

Global bond-markets rallied on Friday, sending yields lower, as a raft of weaker-than-expected eurozone data drew investors into the perceived safety of government paper. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

The 2-year note yield was down 7.5 basis points to 2.335%. The 30-year bond yield pulled back 8.4 basis points to 2.879%.

The yield for the 10-year German government bond, or bund, fell 6.4 basis points to negative 0.03% , its lowest in nearly 2 1/2 years. Bunds are viewed as a proxy for the overall eurozone bond market.

"The combination of a dovish Fed, slowing European economies and concerns over Brexit are contributing to lower yields globally," wrote Tom di Galoma, managing director for Treasurys trading at Seaport Global Securities.

IHS Markit said its composite purchasing managers index for the eurozone fell to 51.3 in March from 51.9 in February, versus expectations for a decline to 51.8. A reading above 50 indicates growth in activity. The composite PMI for Germany, the eurozone's largest economy, fell to 51.5 in March from 52.8 the previous month, a 69-month low.

The U.S. offered its own share of disappointing economic data. The Markit composite PMI fell to 54.3 in March from 54.3 in February, with the manufacturing component falling to 52.5, a 21-month low. Existing home sales rose to 5.51 million in February, after jumping from 4.94 million.

The 10-year Japanese government bond yield also fell 4 basis points to negative 0.08%, its lowest since Nov. 2016.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:09pTrump Offers Fed Board Position to Ex-Campaign Adviser Moore -- Update
DJ
12:05pMERGERS : Commission approves acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson by Marsh & McLennan Companies, subject to conditions
PU
12:02pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yield Curve Inverts For First Time Since 2007, Underlining Recession Worries
DJ
12:00pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Union Members in Nevada — 2018
PU
12:00pEFTA EUROPEAN FREE TRADE ASSOCIATION : and Mongolia hold a workshop on free trade agreements
PU
12:00pU.S. Government Bonds Gain After European Data Weakens
DJ
11:57aTAKE FIVE : Take it easy, central banks - World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
11:55aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Alternative Measures of Labor Underutilization in North Carolina – 2018
PU
11:55aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Alternative Measures of Labor Underutilization in Tennessee – 2018
PU
11:55aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Alternative Measures of Labor Underutilization in South Carolina – 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : shares dive on potential Alcatel-Lucent compliance issues
2EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : starts phase 3 trials for second Alzheimer's drug after first's failure
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Trump - China trade deal likely; automakers can avoid tariffs with U.S. plants
4Tesla's Musk tells employees vehicle deliveries 'primary priority' near end of first quarter
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : near £200m lifeline as Ashley circles

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.