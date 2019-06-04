BOND REPORT: Treasury Yields Bounce From Multiyear Lows After Fed Speeches

By Sunny Oh

Reserve Bank of Australia cuts rates by 25 basis points

Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, a reversal from the sharp decline in previous sessions, as investors digested speeches Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other central bankers.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield climbed 5.9 basis points to 2.140%, off its lowest finish since September 2017. The two-year note yield climbed 6.3 basis points to 1.903%, bouncing from a multiyear low of 1.848% on Monday. The 30-year bond yield picked up 5.9 basis points to 2.607%.

Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

What's driving Treasurys?

Investors attained some clues on the direction of interest-rate policy from the Fed on Tuesday. Echoing St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Monday, Powell suggested trade tensions could lead the central bank to cut interest rates, adding that the Fed would "act as appropriate" to lengthen the U.S.'s economic expansion.

Yet other officials appeared more steadfast in their support for the Fed's patient stance. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he was comfortable with current monetary policy, though he said the uncertain outlook for the economy warranted close attention. He also said investors who expected several rate cuts this year were seeing "something that I haven't yet see in the national data."

Traders and bond investors are increasingly convinced of the necessity for several rate cuts this year to prevent an economic slowdown as the U.S.'s tariff disputes with China and other trading partners threaten to weigh on the global economy's health.

Other Fed officials set to speak Tuesday are Fed Gov. Lael Brainard at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan at 6:45 p.m.

Investor sentiment for risk assets strengthened on Tuesday after Powell's remarks was seen as opening door to easier monetary policy. The stock-market's gains on Tuesday helped ease appetite for government paper, pushing yields higher. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were both up more than 1%.

What did market participants say?

"The operative question has become whether the cut comes in June or September, and whether the move will be 25 bp or 50 bp. This isn't to say December is impossible, but increasingly low probability," wrote Jon Hill, an interest-rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

"We're still biased to think the Fed will be able to hold the line in two weeks, buying more time, but also making a larger move in the [second half of the year] more likely. The geopolitical situation remains fluid, however, resulting in a natural level of volatility as policy expectations are apt to evolve quickly in such an environment," wrote Hill.

What else is on investors' radar?

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.25% on Tuesday , its first rate cut in around three years. The 10-year Australian government bond yield traded at 1.53%, more than a percentage point lower than its November high of 2.78%.

The RBA Governor Philip Lowe said the move would boost inflation and reduce unemployment. Australia's GDP grew just 0.2% in the last quarter of 2018 and its annual growth rate has slowed to 1.7%.