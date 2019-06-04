Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOND REPORT: Treasury Yields Bounce From Multiyear Lows After Fed Speeches

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

By Sunny Oh

Reserve Bank of Australia cuts rates by 25 basis points

Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, a reversal from the sharp decline in previous sessions, as investors digested speeches Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other central bankers.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield climbed 5.9 basis points to 2.140%, off its lowest finish since September 2017. The two-year note yield climbed 6.3 basis points to 1.903%, bouncing from a multiyear low of 1.848% on Monday. The 30-year bond yield picked up 5.9 basis points to 2.607%.

Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

What's driving Treasurys?

Investors attained some clues on the direction of interest-rate policy from the Fed on Tuesday. Echoing St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Monday, Powell suggested trade tensions could lead the central bank to cut interest rates, adding that the Fed would "act as appropriate" to lengthen the U.S.'s economic expansion.

Yet other officials appeared more steadfast in their support for the Fed's patient stance. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he was comfortable with current monetary policy, though he said the uncertain outlook for the economy warranted close attention. He also said investors who expected several rate cuts this year were seeing "something that I haven't yet see in the national data."

Traders and bond investors are increasingly convinced of the necessity for several rate cuts this year to prevent an economic slowdown as the U.S.'s tariff disputes with China and other trading partners threaten to weigh on the global economy's health.

Other Fed officials set to speak Tuesday are Fed Gov. Lael Brainard at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan at 6:45 p.m.

See: Powell signals it might be time to wave goodbye to the Fed's 'dot plot (http://www.marketwatch.com/discover)'

Investor sentiment for risk assets strengthened on Tuesday after Powell's remarks was seen as opening door to easier monetary policy. The stock-market's gains on Tuesday helped ease appetite for government paper, pushing yields higher. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were both up more than 1%.

Check out: Panic-stricken traders now expect Fed to cut rates twice in 2019, this chart shows

What did market participants say?

"The operative question has become whether the cut comes in June or September, and whether the move will be 25 bp or 50 bp. This isn't to say December is impossible, but increasingly low probability," wrote Jon Hill, an interest-rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

"We're still biased to think the Fed will be able to hold the line in two weeks, buying more time, but also making a larger move in the [second half of the year] more likely. The geopolitical situation remains fluid, however, resulting in a natural level of volatility as policy expectations are apt to evolve quickly in such an environment," wrote Hill.

What else is on investors' radar?

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.25% on Tuesday , its first rate cut in around three years. The 10-year Australian government bond yield traded at 1.53%, more than a percentage point lower than its November high of 2.78%.

The RBA Governor Philip Lowe said the move would boost inflation and reduce unemployment. Australia's GDP grew just 0.2% in the last quarter of 2018 and its annual growth rate has slowed to 1.7%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.83% 25271.35 Delayed Quote.6.40%
NASDAQ 100 2.37% 7143.322424 Delayed Quote.10.24%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.24% 7496.675456 Delayed Quote.12.33%
S&P 500 1.79% 2793.32 Delayed Quote.9.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:10pSouth Africa's Economic Slump Challenges President Ramaphosa -- 3rd Update
DJ
02:08pDND/CAF DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENCE AND C : Minister Sajjan Attends Shangri-La Dialogue and Visits Japan
PU
01:59pSouth Africa's Economic Slump Challenges President Ramaphosa -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:58pTop tech executives will be asked to testify in U.S. probe
RE
01:58pATLANTIC CARBON : AGM 2019 Notice
PU
01:53pBRC BRITISH RETAIL CONSORTIUM : Retail sales show 'biggest decline on record'
PU
01:28pTrump concerned that Brexit is taking a long time, Farage says after meeting
RE
01:28pMAG MEDICAL ASSOCIATION OF GEORGIA : one of 120+ groups calling for Congress to refine/improve MACRA
PU
01:27pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Bounce From Multiyear Lows After Fed Speeches
DJ
01:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Push Higher as Fed Hints at Possible Rate Cut -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2BASF SE : BASF : Takes Stake in U.K. Health-Care Startup
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Shell plans to boost returns and become a force in power
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Activist hedge fund CIAM will 'strongly oppose' FCA-Re..
5Iran sets scene for tough OPEC meeting, opposes date change

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About