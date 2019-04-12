BOND REPORT: Treasury Yields Climb After China Exports Surge

By Sunny Oh

Treasury yields rose Friday after a stronger-than-expected increase in China's exports, helped to assuage concerns around the world's second-biggest economy.

The 10-year Treasury note yield climbed 3.8 basis points to 2.540%. The 2-year note yield rose 2.7 basis points to 2.381%, while the 30-year bond yield picked up 2.4 basis points to 2.961%. Bond prices move inversely to yields.

Yields rose after a rebound in Chinese economic data helped to dampen global growth fears, sapping appetite for government paper and stirring demand for risk assets like stocks. Chinese exports rose 14.2% in March, above economists' expectations for an 8% climb, following a 20.7% drop in February. China's loan growth also jumped sharply in March as Beijing, which was also seen as an upbeat reflection of the country's economic health.

Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average showed U.S. stocks were set for a higher open on Friday.

"Treasuries are on their back foot to close out the week, an unsurprising development given stronger-than-expected data out of both China...and the eurozone," wrote Jon Hill, an interest-rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

Eurozone industrial production fell 0.2% in March, above the 0.5% decrease expected by economists.

The renewed economic optimism on Friday comes after the International Monetary Fund trimmed its global growth forecast for 2019 to 3.3%, from 3.9% a year ago. The Washington-based lender said a sharp tightening of financial conditions could especially crimp growth amid a broad range of financial market vulnerabilities.

In U.S. data, export prices for March will come in at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, and then the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey for April at 10 a.m.