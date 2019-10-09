Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOND REPORT: Treasury Yields Climb After China Moots 'partial' Trade Deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 03:56pm EDT

By Sunny Oh

Fed minutes highlights concerns about international trade outlook

U.S. Treasury yields rose Wednesday after reports said Chinese officials were amenable to a "partial" trade deal, stirring a stock-market surge and putting bonds under pressure.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield climbed 5.3 basis points to 1.585%, while the 2-year note rate was up 5 basis points to 1.474%. The 30-year bond yield picked up 5.1 basis points to 2.085%.

What's driving Treasurys?

Reports said China was open to a limited trade resolution with the U.S., while a separate report from the Financial Times indicated that China had offered to increase annual purchases of soy beans to 30 million tons, from the current 20 million tons.

Investors hopes' for a deal are running high with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He set to visit Washington on Thursday.

Bolstered hopes for even a partial deal to the U.S.-China tariff spat boosted investor sentiment . The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were on course to close higher on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve also garnered some attention after the release of the minutes from its September meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. The minutes showed senior Fed officials remained concerned about the trade outlook, with some even noting the increased chance of a recession.

Analysts said the results for an auction of $24 billion of 10-year notes didn't attract much attention, failing to influence trading for government paper.

What did market participants' say?

"Treasury prices are softer due to China's willingness to a partial trade deal with the U.S.," said Tom di Galoma, managing director of Treasurys trading at Seaport Global Securities.

But "it is likely that the Trump administration could very well indicate they do not want a partial trade deal with China. If that happens, a "risk-off" trade will take place," said di Galoma.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.76% 26358.99 Delayed Quote.12.16%
NASDAQ 100 1.19% 7695.450393 Delayed Quote.22.50%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.07% 7908.436365 Delayed Quote.20.30%
S&P 500 0.98% 2921.31 Delayed Quote.15.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01pBANCO CENTRAL DE CHILE : Trade Exposure and the Evolution of Inflation Dynamics
PU
04:01pFINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY : KiwiSaver providers respond on member engagement but little movement on fees
PU
04:01pBANCO CENTRAL DE CHILE : The link between labor cost and price inflation in the euro area
PU
03:56pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Climb After China Moots 'partial' Trade Deal
DJ
03:55pCHINA LOWERED EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. TRADE TALKS AFTER BLACKLIST : Chinese officials, diplomats
RE
03:50pMCT’s COO Phil Rasori Honored with HousingWire Tech Trendsetters Award
SE
03:46pNSF NATIONAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION : Picoscience and a plethora of new materials
PU
03:35pDecreasing U.S. job openings point to cooling labour market
RE
03:19pStocks rise on trade truce bets; lira shaken by Turkey move on Syria
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street advances on renewed trade deal optimism
2JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Jury Hits J&J With $8 Billion Verdict
3Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
4SOLO OIL PLC : SOLO OIL : Suspension - Solo Oil Plc
5BAYER AG : BAYER : to Advance Ionis Pharma's Clotting Medicine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group