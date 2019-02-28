BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Climb After GDP Read Comes In Better Than Expected

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

U.S. Treasury prices retreated, nudging yields higher, on Thursday after a reading of gross domestic product for the fourth quarter showed that the economy in 2018 grew at its fastest clip since 2015.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note added 0.3 basis point to 2.696%, after marking its steepest climb since Feb. 1 on Wednesday, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

The two-year Treasury note yield picked up 0.2 basis point to 2.508%, while the 30-year Treasury bond yield edged 0.3 basis point lower to 3.066%, a day after notching its biggest yield surge since Jan. 4.

Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.

All of the main Treasuries saw yields bump higher after the GDP report , which showed that the economy expanded at a 2.6% annual pace in the fourth quarter of 2018, the government said Thursday. Economists polled by MarketWatch had forecast a 1.9% growth rate. The report comes after the Federal Reserve pivoted from rising rates at a steady clip to one that is more halting as it responds to tightening financial conditions and "crosscurrents," according to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

"Better than expected GDP print has the market for sale early on," wrote Tom di Galoma, managing director of Treasurys trading at Seaport Global Securities, in a Thursday research report.

"10-year yields have held several times near 2.7% and I anticipate we will see month-end buying come in near that level," he wrote. He said he expects a range of trading for the 10-year between 2.7% and 2.6%.

An abrupt conclusion in denuclearization talks between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also may be stoking some buying in assets perceived as safe, like bonds.

Which data and Fed speakers are in focus

Beyond, GDP data, a reading of jobless claims, a rough measure of layoffs, rose by 8,000 to 225,000 in the seven days ended Feb. 23, the government said Thursday, matching forecast of economists polled by MarketWatch.

A reading of Chicago PMI was due at 9:45 a.m., and a report on housing vacancies for the fourth quarter is set to be released at 10 a.m.