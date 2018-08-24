BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Comes Off Highs After Powell Speech

By Sunny Oh

Treasury prices trimmed losses Friday, pulling yields down from their intraday highs, after a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was viewed as striking a balanced tone on monetary policy

Yields mostly fell this week after remarks from senior Fed officials highlighted the growing uncertainty of the rate hike schedule after September.

The 10-year Treasury note yield rose 0.5 basis point to 2.826%, after hitting an intraday high of 2.850%. The benchmark maturity fell 4.7 basis points this week.

The 2-year note yield rose 1.7 basis points to 2.627%, leaving the short-dated note up 0.6 basis point for the week. The 30-year bond yield was flat at 2.976%, for a weekly decline of 5.2 basis points. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

In his speech, Powell said policy makers saw "no clear sign" inflation was due to accelerate above the Fed's 2% target. Powell also highlighted that overseas factors could affect the Fed's policy response, in perhaps an acknowledgment of the ructions in emerging markets . Those remarks dampened hopes ahead of his speech for Powell to strike a more hawkish tone, but he still highlighted the U.S.'s strong growth trajectory, and the need to gradually hike rates even if it becomes increasingly difficult to hit the neutral level, the interest rate which neither slows down nor speeds up the economy.

"The Fed hasn't exactly pivoted here. There were some hawkish expectations, and I'm not entirely surprised that has been taken out. This remains a Fed still willing to acknowledge the strength of the economy," said Eric Lascelles, chief economist for RBC Global Asset Management.

Powell's speech echoed the minutes of the Fed's August meeting out earlier this week which showed senior Fed officials discussing a number of downside risks, including trade tensions, a waning of fiscal stimulus and the flattening of the yield curve.

Senior Fed officials including St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic have shown concerns that the yield curve, defined by the spread between short- and long-term yields, would turn negative if the central bank proceeded to hike rates. A negative spread, or a curve inversion, often represents a prelude to an economic recession, though the timing of the downturn after the bond market signal is triggered can typically range anywhere between six months to two years.

"There's likely going to be a continued flattening as the Fed gradually raises rates. We do not see yields, in the base case, increasing outside of the range they've already established. In the medium term, the fiscal stimulus will abate next year, easing the impact on yields. We think we're probably looking at top-of-cycle highs now," said Arvind Rajan, head of global and macro at PGIM Fixed Income.