Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Comes Off Highs After Powell Speech

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 09:46pm CEST

By Sunny Oh

Treasury prices trimmed losses Friday, pulling yields down from their intraday highs, after a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was viewed as striking a balanced tone on monetary policy

Yields mostly fell this week after remarks from senior Fed officials highlighted the growing uncertainty of the rate hike schedule after September.

The 10-year Treasury note yield rose 0.5 basis point to 2.826%, after hitting an intraday high of 2.850%. The benchmark maturity fell 4.7 basis points this week.

The 2-year note yield rose 1.7 basis points to 2.627%, leaving the short-dated note up 0.6 basis point for the week. The 30-year bond yield was flat at 2.976%, for a weekly decline of 5.2 basis points. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

In his speech, Powell said policy makers saw "no clear sign" inflation was due to accelerate above the Fed's 2% target. Powell also highlighted that overseas factors could affect the Fed's policy response, in perhaps an acknowledgment of the ructions in emerging markets . Those remarks dampened hopes ahead of his speech for Powell to strike a more hawkish tone, but he still highlighted the U.S.'s strong growth trajectory, and the need to gradually hike rates even if it becomes increasingly difficult to hit the neutral level, the interest rate which neither slows down nor speeds up the economy.

"The Fed hasn't exactly pivoted here. There were some hawkish expectations, and I'm not entirely surprised that has been taken out. This remains a Fed still willing to acknowledge the strength of the economy," said Eric Lascelles, chief economist for RBC Global Asset Management.

Powell's speech echoed the minutes of the Fed's August meeting out earlier this week which showed senior Fed officials discussing a number of downside risks, including trade tensions, a waning of fiscal stimulus and the flattening of the yield curve.

Senior Fed officials including St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic have shown concerns that the yield curve, defined by the spread between short- and long-term yields, would turn negative if the central bank proceeded to hike rates. A negative spread, or a curve inversion, often represents a prelude to an economic recession, though the timing of the downturn after the bond market signal is triggered can typically range anywhere between six months to two years.

"There's likely going to be a continued flattening as the Fed gradually raises rates. We do not see yields, in the base case, increasing outside of the range they've already established. In the medium term, the fiscal stimulus will abate next year, easing the impact on yields. We think we're probably looking at top-of-cycle highs now," said Arvind Rajan, head of global and macro at PGIM Fixed Income.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:39pGlobal stocks rally after speech by Fed's Powell, oil prices surge
RE
10:35pDollar falls as Powell sees little risk of inflation overheating
RE
10:27pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF ARIZONA : AXISCADES Selects Tucson, Arizona For New Engineering Center
PU
10:23pS&P 500 ends at record high, bull market label secure
RE
10:17pNATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL : For the Week Ending August 24, 2018
PU
10:17pCITY OF SALEM IL : Street Oil & Chipping 8/30/2018
PU
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10:15pTSX rises 0.18 percent, energy gains as financials slip
RE
10:12pULTRA MODERN POOL AND PATIO : Personal Hygiene for Kids at the Pool
PU
10:12pCITY OF BRISBANE CA : New Fee Structure for Fast EV Charger
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze
2THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Trump's ego, Powell's speech, towards a no-deal Brexit
3Global stocks rally after Powell speech, oil prices surge
4MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.