Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Edge Lower After Jobs Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 02:24pm EST

By Sunny Oh

The U.S. economy added 20,000 jobs in February

Treasury yields fell slightly on Friday, extending a weekly decline, after a much weaker-than-expected jobs report offered up a sign that the global economic slowdown could be making its way to U.S. shores.

The 10-year Treasury note yield was down 1.3 basis points to 2.623%. The 2-year note yield fell 1.2 basis points to 2.457%. The 30-year bond yield edged lower by 1.3 basis points to 3.012%. Bond prices move inversely to yields.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the U.S. economy had picked up 20,000 jobs in February , sharply down from the 304,000 jobs added in the previous month. The unemployment rate also fell to 3.8% from 4%. Analysts were expecting employment growth to slow but many didn't anticipate the extent of the drop, with some blaming the government shutdown for distorting the data.

"It's a hard number to digest, it's a hard number to trade. It doesn't really fit in the narrative with a strong labor market," said Jason Celente, senior portfolio manager at Insight Investment Management.

Average hourly earnings, on the other hand rose 0.4%, above the 0.3% forecast. Still, wage gains have yet to translate into stronger inflationary pressures.

Investors are unsure whether the poor employment data could signal an end to the continuing strength in the labor market. Nonetheless, the report arrives in the wake of mounting fears over the international economy's health after the European Central Bank slashed its growth forecast for 2019 to 1.1% from 1.7% at a meeting on Thursday.

"We've been able to talk ourselves past the worst of it. But if that 20,000 number is real, we should certainly be looking at the U.S. economy joining the weakening global growth discussions around the rest of the world," said Marvin Loh, global macro strategist for State Street.

In other data, new housing starts for January surged 18.6% to annual pace of 1.23 million .

Investors will also be eyeing the Federal Reserve after a raft of speeches from senior monetary policy makers suggested the interest-rate forecasts by the Federal Open Market Committee, or the dot plot, could fall. The dot plot--a projection of where Fed members see interest rates headed--from the December meeting shows two rate increases are expected in 2018.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at 10:15 p.m. at Stanford University in California could strengthen expectations for the shift in hiking expectations by the interest-rate setting group.

"It seems pretty clear from recent speeches that worry toward the backdrop has become rather embedded within the FOMC," wrote Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist for RBC Capital Markets.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:37pU.S. Case in Mozambique Debt Runs Into Trouble
DJ
02:35pNASS NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL STATISTICS SERVICE : Crop Production (March 2019)
PU
02:24pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Edge Lower After Jobs Report
DJ
02:23pCURRENCIES : Dollar Extends Loss After Weaker-than-expected Jobs Report
DJ
02:15pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Consumer Credit Increases in January 2019
PU
02:10pValentis International Engages OGGI EQUITY, Europe
SE
02:05pHOLLAND & KNIGHT LLP : & Knight's Missy Turra Named Ultimate Attorney by Jacksonville Business Journal
PU
01:57pAs Draghi Moves to Avert Recession, Eurozone Looks for a Jolt
DJ
01:50pTHE OILWORKER : March 2019
PU
01:45pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Seeks Nominees for the American Lamb Board
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK : DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK CEOS RESUME TALKS: Focus magazine
2888 HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY : Ladbrokes-owner GVC Holdings falls 18 percent as top bosses cut bets
3INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
4EMERSON ELECTRIC : EMERSON ELECTRIC : As trade wars rage, Emerson plots new U.S. expansion
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.