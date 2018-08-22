BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Edge Lower As Traders Await Fed Minutes

By Sunny Oh

Treasury prices rose slightly, pushing yields lower, on early Wednesday trading ahead of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's August meeting, where investors may glean further clues on the central bank's plans to normalize monetary policy.

The 10-year Treasury note yield was down 1.1 basis point to 2.833%, while the 2-year note yield was mostly flat at 2.604%. The 30-year bond rate ticked 0.5 basis point lower to 2.997%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

Analysts will focus on the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's August meeting released at 2 p.m. Eastern. Though, the interest-rate setting body didn't vote to hike the fed-funds rate in August, the minutes could give a look at the central bank's discussion of the neutral rate, the theoretical level at which monetary policy is neither restrictive nor stimulative to economic growth.

The fear is that for interest rates to reach the neutral level, the yield curve will have inverted, triggering a harbinger of recessions. As the Fed raised rates in the current tightening cycle, pushing short-term yields higher, the spread between short-term bond yields and their long-term peers has steadily narrowed to move closer to a curve inversion. Yet the neutral fed-funds rate, as indicated by the FOMC's projections, sits at 2.9%, close to the current 10-year Treasury yield.

With three to four hikes still left before the central bank hits neutral, the spread between the 2-year note and the 10-year note could invert, if the long-end maturity struggles to breach above 3%. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on Monday "pledged" he would not vote for a rate increase if it inverted the curve.

"All eyes are on Powell's Jackson Hole speech on Friday, but we would play close attention to the FOMC Minutes. Although the August FOMC meeting contained little new information and saw only modest changes to the statement, the Committee undoubtedly continued to debate the idea of where the neutral rate lies and, importantly, whether to push through neutral into restrictive territory," said Omair Sharif, senior U.S. economist at Société Générale.

Bond investors were unfazed by reports that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted of eight charges including tax fraud, and that the president's former lawyer Michael Cohen violated campaign-finance law. The convictions of his close associates could put pressure on President Donald Trump as Robert Mueller's investigation into allegations of collusion between his Presidential campaign team continues to make headway.

On the economic data front, traders will only grapple with existing home sales for July at 10 a.m. Economists polled by MarketWatch forecast home sales to run at annualized pace of 5.40 million, from the 5.38 million in June.