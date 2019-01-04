BOND REPORT: Treasury Yields Extend Bounce Off January Lows After Robust Jobs Report

By Sunny Oh

Investors await Powell panel discussion later Friday morning

Treasury yields extended their surge on early Friday after the jobs report suggested the labor market remains healthy despite the growing pessimism over the economy's fortunes, heightening the likelihood the Federal Reserve will raise rates in 2019.

Investors will also await an appearance by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a panel discussion, which could influence trading in fixed-income markets.

Against that backdrop, the 10-year Treasury note yield rose 4.9 basis points to 2.602%, while the 30-year bond yield advanced 3.1 basis points to 2.931%. Both long-dated maturities came off their January lows. The 2-year note yield climbed 3.4 basis points to 2.423%%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said the U.S. economy had added 312,000 jobs in December, from 155,000 the previous month. Economists polled by MarketWatch had forecast a reading of 182,000. The unemployment rate rose to 3.9% from 3.7%, while average hourly earnings rose by 0.4%

10-month high that shattered Wall Street forecasts

The stronger-than-expected jobs number could alleviate fears the U.S. economy is at risk of slipping into a recession over the next two years. At the same time, investors say continued employment gains could elicit further rate increases from the Fed in 2019.

"The Fed is very much zeroed into the dual mandate. The current employment rate is below their long-run estimates. That fuels the Fed's conviction inflation is coming, and they should be raising rates. Investors are spooked by that formula," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for State Street Global Advisors.

That will put pressure on Powell to toe a fine line between acknowledging the labor market's strength while making a nod to deteriorating financial conditions.

"We expect the Fed chairman's comments on Friday to be interpreted as more dovish than those he made at his press briefing in December, but we don't expect any sudden change in tone on the economy. We expect he will signal flexibility, emphasizing that policy decisions are dependent on financial conditions as well as the data," said Jim O' Sullivan, chief economist for High Frequency Economics, in a note.

Yields started the session higher after Bloomberg News reported that a U.S. delegation would visit Beijing for a new round of trade talks on Monday and Tuesday . It would mark the first face-to-face negotiations since President Donald Trump's meeting with China's leader Xi Jinping in early December. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 showed stocks were poised to open higher, easing demand for Treasurys.

China also trimmed its reserve requirement ratio for banks by a single percentage point, as Beijing faces a deterioration of economic data. The Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index for China contracted in December for the first time in 19 months.